Tradr launches 2x leveraged long and short ETFs on SpaceX ahead of anticipated IPO

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradr ETFs, a provider of ETFs designed for sophisticated investors and professional traders, today announced the launch of two leveraged ETFs tied to SpaceX, offering traders access to both bullish and bearish leveraged exposure on the newly public company.

The new funds target the following daily investment results, before fees and expenses:

Tradr 2X Long SpaceX Daily ETF (Cboe: SPCM) – seeks 200% of the daily performance of SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX)

Tradr 2X Short SpaceX Daily ETF (Cboe: SPCG) – seeks -200% of the daily performance of SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX)

"SpaceX is one of the most anticipated public offerings of our generation, and opinions on the stock are likely to be just as strong as those on the company," said Matt Markiewicz, Head of Product and Capital Markets at Tradr ETFs. "Some traders see a transformational business with enormous growth potential, while others see a stock that may face high expectations and significant valuation questions. We launched both SPCM and SPCG because active traders need tools that allow them to express either view with precision."

For detailed information on Tradr ETFs and the significant risks involved with leveraged ETFs, please visit www.tradretfs.com.