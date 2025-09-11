Teleport Shipsy AI Partnership 2025: Real-Time SEA Last-Mile Tracking

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleport, Southeast Asia's integrated eCommerce logistics specialist has announced its partnership with Shipsy, a leading Gartner recognised, AI-native, transportation management system provider to integrate a last-mile transport management system into the Teleport Network. This integration unlocks greater real-time, last-mile shipment visibility for Teleport's customers across Southeast Asia.

This would address the main pain point for consumers in Southeast Asia, which has been the lack of reliable, real-time tracking, after delivery delays (source). The report also notes that advanced tracking improves delivery times by up to 20%, a critical factor in today's fast-paced eCommerce environment, where precise delivery timing and location tracking have become standard customer expectations.

Teleport's roll-out of Shipsy's transport management system integration has enhanced the precision of its last-mile operations with greater efficiency and accuracy through features, including intelligent sorting and routing, fleet allocation, and real-time parcel tracking for timely, accurate, and cost-effective deliveries. These features have led to faster driver deployment and fewer routing errors, resulting in a more reliable delivery experience for customers.

The impact of this system was proven in a successful pilot in Singapore, where the automation of complex manual tasks saved Teleport's operation team approximately five hours per week. Following these results, the system has been implemented across Teleport's last-mile operations in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

"As the operator of Southeast Asia's largest asset-light air network, our mission is to always be faster, cheaper, and better. This demands a more efficient technology stack which allows us to be resilient, adapt to real-time volume changes, and scale without the need to increase manual effort," says Milan Dhingra, Chief Product and Technology Officer in Teleport. "Shipsy's expertise has been key to improving the resilience and accuracy of our last-mile operations. Our next phase is to roll this out to our first-mile operations for all markets except China, to replicate the same level of accuracy end-to-end."

"We are thrilled to partner with Teleport. With Teleport's massive presence and expertise in SEA and rapidly growing operations in APAC, its focus on tech-driven customer experience enhancement and Shipsy's cutting-edge AI capabilities, together we will set a new benchmark in autonomous supply chain standards," said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Shipsy.