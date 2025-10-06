Corporate

Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025: Fostering Collaborative Innovation

October 06, 2025 | 21:16
(0) user say
Pavilion highlights tech advancements, offering biotech blogs Taiwan BioJapan keywords and event details.

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO), an organization focused on fostering Taiwan's biotech ecosystem, announced today that it will lead a delegation of 16 biotech industry partners from Taiwan to participate in BioJapan 2025 (Yokohama, October 8-10, 2025). Taiwan's participation in BioJapan 2025, through the Taiwan Pavilion and delegation, will serve as an impactful forum to showcase the value that Taiwan's ecosystem can bring to Japanese companies in jointly realizing the future of biotech innovation.

BPIPO's Participation Details at BioJapan 2025

  • Booth Number: B-77 (Taiwan Pavilion)
  • Dates: October 8 to 10, 2025, at PACIFICO Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan
  • "Cheers & Collab" Gathering: October 9, from 4pm to 5pm at the Taiwan Pavilion, featuring drinks and snacks

At the event, BPIPO will showcase Taiwan's cutting-edge competitiveness in high-growth sectors, including regenerative medicine, AI healthcare, precision health, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMOs). Taiwan's biotech ecosystem offers a unique blend of capabilities, including:

  • Advanced manufacturing
  • Regenerative medicine expertise
  • Robust integration of information and communications technology (ICT)
  • Pro-growth regulatory framework aligned with international standards

Taiwanese Biotech Companies Advance in Japan

With these capabilities, Taiwanese companies continue to flourish in Japan. In 2024, Japan's CBC became an official distributor for Taiwan's TBMC, allowing the company to expand its presence in the Japanese market. In addition, Leeuwenhoek successfully launched its Flora Le Light Synbiotic in Japan.

This year, Amaran Biotech established a strategic partnership with Nippon Fine Chemical to jointly enhance CDMO manufacturing technology services for nanoparticle-based drugs in Taiwan and Japan. Taiwan-Japan collaborations have also yielded a slew of developments: AM Biotech's high-purity targeted exosomes were officially registered with the Japan Cosmetic Industry Association, and its ExoGiov exosomes have expanded from cosmetics to regenerative medicine. Another Taiwanese company, LumiSTAR, has been selected for Takeda Pharmaceutical's COCKPI-T® program to advance innovation in drug discovery and development.

Following the recent securing of Foreign Manufacturer Accreditation from the Japanese government, Steminent aims to achieve certification in 2026 for its new regenerative medicine, Stemchymal®. As a testament to growing collaboration, one of the delegation members, Creative Life Science, and Japan's Myoridge will sign an MOU, combining strengths in cell culture and production channels to unleash new possibilities for regenerative medicine.

The Taiwan delegation will also visit Astellas Pharma, a leading Japanese multinational pharmaceutical company, to tour its innovative SakuLab facility and to foster collaboration in cell therapy and bioprocessing.

Below is the complete delegation list:

Delegation Member

Area of Specialization

Website

Development Center for Biotechnology

R&D of biologics, small molecules, and preclinical testing technologies

https://www.dcb.org.tw/?&locale=en

Amaran Biotech潤雅

Total CDMO solutions for Adjuvant (QS-21), drug product and drug substance manufacturing, stability studies, and analytical services

https://www.amaranbiotech.com/

AM Biotech陞醫

Patented bio-pulsed exosomes

https://en.ambiotech.asia/instruction/

Bora Biologics保瑞

Mammalian and microbial CDMO with SUBs scaling to 2000L

https://boracdmo.com/

Creative Life Science啟新

Aseptic filling with custom media solutions

https://www.cmp-micro.com/ch/

Leeuwenhoek Laboratories 雷文虎克

AKK next generation probiotics and GLP-1 synbiotics

https://lwhklab.com.tw/en/

LumiSTAR Biotechnology昱星

iPSC-based drug screening and toxicity testing, animal alternative, cell therapy, and neurodegenerative diseases

https://lumistarbiotech.com/

Orient EuroPharma 友華

Injectable and oral product CDMO/ product licensing

https://www.oepgroup.com/en-global

PharmaEssentia 藥華

Besremi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b)

http://www.pharmaessentia.com

Steminent Biotherapeutics仲恩

Allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell platform

https://steminent.com/

Taiwan Bio-Manufacturing Corporation臺灣生物製造

CRDMO for nucleic acids, cell therapy, gene therapy, and biologics

https://tbmcbio.com/

Taiwan Cell Manufacturing Co.台灣細胞製造

CDMO for cell and gene therapy products (e.g. CAR-T and lentiviral vectors)

https://www.tcmc.biz/

Taiwan Green Extraction Industry Alliance for Plant-Derived Natural Products綠色萃取產業聯盟

Green extraction platform for botanical hydrogel dressing and plant exosomes

https://www.gae.com.tw/about-gea

TherapiAI網資

AI agents for biopharma/CDMO

https://therapiai.bio/en

Tri-Service General Hospital Innovation Incubation Center三總

Medical center

https://wwwv.tsgh.ndmctsgh.edu.tw/unit/102492/

Taiwan Bio Industry Organization台灣生物產業協會

Biotech industry promotion in Taiwan and Asia

https://taiwanbio.org.tw/en/

For more information, please visit https://ccd.nat.gov.tw/biopharm.

By PR Newswire

BPIPO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BioJapan Taiwan Pavilion BioJapan 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

