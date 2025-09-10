Taiwan MIT REAP Wellbeing Economy Pitch Wins AVPN 2025 Impact Prize

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the AVPN Global Conference 2025, Asia's premier gathering for impact investment, the MIT REAP Hualien Team from Taiwan was invited to share how Hualien is advancing a "Wellbeing Economy" by transforming comparative advantages into innovation-driven development strategies. This recognition not only highlights Hualien's growing international profile but also opens valuable opportunities for global dialogue on Taiwan's grassroots sustainability practices.

AVPN (Asian Venture Philanthropy Network) is a leading platform connecting capital with social innovation across Asia. The Hualien delegation included Dr. Samantha Huang, Secretary General of the Digital Transformation Association (DTA); Mr. Kun-Ju Wu, Secretary General of the Hualien County Farmers' Association; and Mr. Benjamin Liao, Chairman of Forte Hotel Group and Chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Taiwan Chapter. Together, they engaged with global peers to present Hualien's vision for sustainable development.

Beyond GDP: Towards a Wellbeing Economy

Speaking on behalf of the MIT REAP Hualien Team, Dr. Samantha Huang expressed gratitude for the collective support that has enabled Hualien to build new economic momentum following the devastating 2024 earthquake. She remarked:

"With the strong leadership of Hualien County Mayor Hsu Chen-Wei, the support of Tzu Chi Foundation CEO Yen Po-Wen and Tzu Chi Medical Foundation CEO Dr. Lin Chin-Lon, and collaboration with ITRI and National Dong Hwa University, our team has embraced a mindset that goes beyond GDP. For too long, GDP has been the sole measure of progress, overlooking priceless assets such as clean water and soil, healthy environments, resilient communities, and people's overall wellbeing.

Our work in Hualien is not just about industrial upgrading — it is about transforming the economic paradigm into what we call a 'Wellbeing Economy.' We hope to connect with more like-minded partners here, and together invest in healthier communities, environments, and futures."

Harnessing Comparative Advantages as Drivers of Innovation

Kun-Ju Wu emphasized that through MIT REAP's methodology, Team Hualien is leveraging the county's comparative advantages — Taiwan's largest certified organic farming area, rich biodiversity, and close-knit community networks — as the foundation for innovation. Key initiatives include:

Building a "Farm-Food-Nurturing-Medicine" value chain: Linking smallholder farmers, social innovators, tech startups, research institutions, businesses, care facilities, and hospitals to create a holistic innovation ecosystem — from farms to tables to health — with a focus on TCM and plant-based diets.

Investing in "soft infrastructure": Establishing social innovation platforms such as the Hualien Smart Agriculture Demonstration Base and the Hualien Co-Creation Kitchen, while integrating university and hospital R&D resources to support micro-entrepreneurs, including women and indigenous communities.

From Local Practice to Global Connection

Benjamin Liao noted:

"Hualien's experience provides a strong starting point, and we believe this model can inspire other regions as well. PATA has long championed sustainable tourism in the Asia-Pacific, and we are eager to facilitate deeper exchanges between Hualien and other regions pursuing similar goals.

Taking the stage at AVPN marks an important step for Hualien — from local practice to global dialogue — and we look forward to expanding future collaborations."

The Tzu Chi Foundation also played a pivotal role in bringing Team Hualien to the AVPN stage. On September 11, Debra Boudreaux, CEO of Tzu Chi's Global Affairs Office, was invited to share insights on Planetary Health, underscoring the foundation's commitment to global wellbeing. Her participation further highlighted the alignment between Hualien's "Wellbeing Economy" model and the global movement for sustainability and health.

Looking Ahead

Through its platform at the AVPN Global Conference, the Hualien team hopes to connect with global partners who share the vision of a Wellbeing Economy and to explore diverse models of sustainable development. Ultimately, Hualien's story aspires to serve as a case study for other regions undergoing transformation — advancing an economy that values health, resilience, and human dignity, not just monetary growth.