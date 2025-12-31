Optoma expands video conferencing ecosystem with key partners

TAIPEI, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a leading global provider of large-scale display solutions, continues to grow its professional ecosystem by partnering with top visual technology providers. Optoma collaborates with the most established solution development companies in each region. Additionally, in select Asian markets, Optoma integrates its Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) with professional video conferencing solutions from AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions. These technical partnerships deliver high-quality video solutions for the corporate and education sectors.

Integrated Meeting Room Solutions for Hybrid Setups

As remote work and hybrid learning become more common, the demand for reliable, easy-to-use video collaboration tools stays high. By partnering with AVer, Optoma offers a complete "Total Meeting Room Solution" designed to address these changing needs.

Optimized Meeting Experiences: Integrating Optoma's display technology with professional audio-visual products enhances overall meeting efficiency.

System Compatibility: Extensive interoperability testing guarantees that these hardware configurations provide a dependable experience for both IT administrators and end users.

Versatile Applications: These professional-grade solutions are built to satisfy the stability requirements of large enterprises, government initiatives, and specialized organizations.

Technical Validation and Product Compatibility

To ensure consistent performance, Optoma and its partners conduct product-level compatibility testing. For example, the following AVer video conferencing models have been verified to work seamlessly with Optoma IFPs:

VB342 Pro Video Bar

CAM570 Dual Lens Conferencing Camera

Optoma will continue to conduct compatibility testing for the FP (Flat Panel) series through the second quarter of 2026.

These technical validations guarantee that the hardware ecosystem provides a stable, high-performance environment for video collaboration, reducing technical friction.

Commitment to Industry Collaboration

We are pleased to collaborate with industry leaders like AVer," stated Gordon Wu, General Manager of Optoma APAC. "By combining Optoma's strengths in interactive visuals with professional video conferencing technology, we provide our customers with a powerful collaborative experience. This approach shows our ongoing commitment to supporting modern office and education models.

Stanley Cheng, Vice President of AVer, stated: "Quality video conferencing is a key pillar of effective collaboration. Our MTR-certified audio and video solutions integrate seamlessly with Optoma's Interactive Flat Panels to deliver high-performance meeting room experiences. We are excited to bring these enhanced solutions to customers through this product-focused collaboration."

Through close technical cooperation, Optoma and its partners drive continuous innovation in video conferencing, empowering users to connect and communicate more effectively.

