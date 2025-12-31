Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Optoma expands video conferencing ecosystem with key partners

December 31, 2025 | 15:45
(0) user say
The projector manufacturer is enhancing its solutions by integrating with top-tier technology and software partners.

TAIPEI, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a leading global provider of large-scale display solutions, continues to grow its professional ecosystem by partnering with top visual technology providers. Optoma collaborates with the most established solution development companies in each region. Additionally, in select Asian markets, Optoma integrates its Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) with professional video conferencing solutions from AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions. These technical partnerships deliver high-quality video solutions for the corporate and education sectors.

Integrated Meeting Room Solutions for Hybrid Setups

As remote work and hybrid learning become more common, the demand for reliable, easy-to-use video collaboration tools stays high. By partnering with AVer, Optoma offers a complete "Total Meeting Room Solution" designed to address these changing needs.

  • Optimized Meeting Experiences: Integrating Optoma's display technology with professional audio-visual products enhances overall meeting efficiency.
  • System Compatibility: Extensive interoperability testing guarantees that these hardware configurations provide a dependable experience for both IT administrators and end users.
  • Versatile Applications: These professional-grade solutions are built to satisfy the stability requirements of large enterprises, government initiatives, and specialized organizations.

Technical Validation and Product Compatibility

To ensure consistent performance, Optoma and its partners conduct product-level compatibility testing. For example, the following AVer video conferencing models have been verified to work seamlessly with Optoma IFPs:

  • VB342 Pro Video Bar
  • CAM570 Dual Lens Conferencing Camera

Optoma will continue to conduct compatibility testing for the FP (Flat Panel) series through the second quarter of 2026.

These technical validations guarantee that the hardware ecosystem provides a stable, high-performance environment for video collaboration, reducing technical friction.

Commitment to Industry Collaboration

We are pleased to collaborate with industry leaders like AVer," stated Gordon Wu, General Manager of Optoma APAC. "By combining Optoma's strengths in interactive visuals with professional video conferencing technology, we provide our customers with a powerful collaborative experience. This approach shows our ongoing commitment to supporting modern office and education models.

Stanley Cheng, Vice President of AVer, stated: "Quality video conferencing is a key pillar of effective collaboration. Our MTR-certified audio and video solutions integrate seamlessly with Optoma's Interactive Flat Panels to deliver high-performance meeting room experiences. We are excited to bring these enhanced solutions to customers through this product-focused collaboration."

Through close technical cooperation, Optoma and its partners drive continuous innovation in video conferencing, empowering users to connect and communicate more effectively.

Learn more at www.aver.com.

By PR Newswire

Optoma APAC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Optoma Video conferencing ecosystem Meeting room solutions

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Paris Baguette partners with MLS football club LAFC

Paris Baguette partners with MLS football club LAFC

WF International receives Nasdaq bid price deficiency notice

WF International receives Nasdaq bid price deficiency notice

VARON strengthens commitment to oxygen support in new year

VARON strengthens commitment to oxygen support in new year

Insilico Medicine lists successfully on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Insilico Medicine lists successfully on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

DAREU to unveil three gaming peripherals at CES 2026

DAREU to unveil three gaming peripherals at CES 2026

UNICEF programme enables mother and daughter to return to school in Pakistan

UNICEF programme enables mother and daughter to return to school in Pakistan

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

Takeda Vietnam awarded for ongoing support of Vietnam’s sustainability efforts

New decree spurs on PPP implementation

New decree spurs on PPP implementation

Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

Banks step up listing plans in 2026 to strengthen capital and transparency

Banks step up listing plans in 2026 to strengthen capital and transparency

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020