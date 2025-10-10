Corporate

Taiwan Innotech Expo 2025: AI Takes Centre Stage Across 1,000 Innovations

October 10, 2025 | 15:52
Three themed halls spotlight smart factories, med-tech and green energy, handing tech writers Taiwan AI expo keywords and visitor map.

TAIPEI, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE), co-hosted by 11 major government agencies, including the Ministry of Economic Affairs, National Science and Technology Council, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Health and Welfare, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Digital Affairs, National Development Council, and Academia Sinica, will take place from October 16, 2025, at Hall 1 of Taipei World Trade Center. This year's theme, " AI Cross-Domain Innovation, Driving the Smart Future," will highlight the latest research and technological advancements across Taiwan's five strategic industries. The Expo will feature three main pavilions: the Innovation Economy, Future Tech, and Sustainability. Attendees can expect to see significant advancements in sports-related technologies and AI applications in various fields and sectors.

Driving Upgrading of Industries and Fostering Global Partnerships via Cross-Sector AI Applications and Engaging Interactive Experiences

To facilitate AI integration across industries, the Expo will prominently feature related applications, comprising nearly half of the exhibits to underscore the momentum for industry upgrades. The event is designed to enhance attendees' interactive and immersive experiences. For example, an AI activated by smartphones will assist attendees in navigating the exhibits. This three-day event aims to serve as a dynamic platform to align technologies with industry needs, foster international cooperation, and promote startup development.

On October 17, the "2025 Global Technology Matchmaking Event" will gather representatives from various global industries to explore potential collaborations with Taiwan-based teams, thus acting as a gateway to cross-border cooperation and technology commercialization. Additionally, the "IP Consultation Service" will offer a space for venture capitalists and service providers both in Taiwan and abroad to meet and discuss exciting business opportunities. Lastly, guided tours will facilitate investor engagement, linking investment opportunities with market prospects.

Official Website: https://tie.twtm.com.tw/en

By PR Newswire

Taiwan Innotech Expo

