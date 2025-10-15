Suunto Vertical 2 2025: Next-Gen Adventure Watch Launches

SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suunto launches the Vertical 2, an advanced adventure watch designed for the most demanding expeditions and the everyday journeys in between. The new model features a redesigned optical heart rate sensor, a larger and brighter AMOLED display, and a built-in LED flashlight for safety and convenience – while retaining the exceptional battery life, advanced navigation tools, and rugged design the Vertical series is trusted for.

Suunto Vertical 2 is your high-performance companion.

The exceptional battery life

The Suunto Vertical 2 is the new generation of Suunto's ultimate outdoor technology, offering endurance and performance in one. The completely redesigned optical heart rate sensor enables more accurate wrist-based measurements, supporting training, recovery, and health tracking in all conditions. The industry-leading battery life of the Vertical 2 delivers up to 65 hours of GPS tracking in its most accurate dual-band mode and up to 20 days of smartwatch use.

Navigation designed for the outdoors

Vertical 2 keeps adventures on track with free detailed offline maps, available on the watch and in the Suunto app, including contour lines, paths, and terrain features for precise route planning and guidance. In addition, Suunto's Climb Guidance feature helps users prepare for and navigate hilly or mountainous terrain by providing real-time elevation profiles, color-coded route sections, and advance notifications of climbs and descents.

Bright display and rugged design

The new 1.5" AMOLED display with 466x466 resolution delivers exceptional visibility in direct sunlight, ensuring maps and metrics remain clear in any environment. A practical addition for outdoor use, the integrated LED flashlight in the bezel offers adjustable brightness, a red-light mode for night vision, and safety functions such as SOS and pulse modes, providing light when it is needed most. Vertical 2 is there to empower a new generation of adventurers to push boundaries, from the highest peaks to the daily journeys in between.

Availability:

The Suunto Vertical 2 will be available from October 15th at suunto.com, the Suunto Amazon store, and select retail partners, priced at AU $1,099 / NZ $1,279 for the stainless-steel and AU $1,199 / NZ $1,399 for the titanium version.