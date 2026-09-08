Suunto launches 35g running watch featuring 2000-nit screen and ten-day battery

SYDNEY, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suunto Run 2 pairs a 35 g watch body with a 2,000-nit AMOLED display, around 10 days of battery, new-generation dual-band GNSS, a 12-channel wrist heart rate sensor and free worldwide offline maps, in a watch built for road running and marathon training.

Suunto today announced the global launch of Suunto Run 2, a new-generation running watch built for road running and marathon training. It is designed for runners who train with intent, from a first marathon to a personal best, and brings running, training and recovery together in a 35 g watch body that is light enough to forget and quick enough to read at a glance.

Run 2 builds on the success of Suunto Run with upgrades runners feel on every outing: a three-times-brighter 2,000-nit AMOLED display, 29 percent more battery capacity, a redesigned 12-channel wrist heart rate sensor, new-generation dual-band GNSS, and free worldwide offline maps. Alongside a broad range of running modes and training tools, Run 2 is as ready for an easy morning loop as it is for a structured interval session, a long weekend run or race day.

A 35 g Watch Body, Built to Stay On

Run 2 is designed to stay out of the way of the run. At 35 g for the watch body and 11.7 mm thick, it sits close on the wrist through the working day, through sleep and through the longest sessions of a training block. Runners can put it on and leave it on, which means training, sleep and recovery all land in the same picture.

The 1.32-inch AMOLED display reaches 2,000 nits, three times brighter than Suunto Run, keeping pace, heart rate and distance readable in direct sunlight. Numbers are large, clear and quick to take in, so runners can check them and stay in rhythm.

A 29 percent increase in battery capacity over Suunto Run delivers around 10 days of everyday use with training and up to 24 hours of dual-band GNSS, enough to cover a full training week and leave the charger at home. Actual battery life may vary depending on settings, usage and operating conditions.

Built for everyday life as well as training, Run 2 combines a stainless steel bezel, Gorilla Glass and 5 ATM water resistance in a compact design made to handle changing weather, long runs and everything in between.

Confidence in Every Kilometer

The most important numbers on a running watch are the ones runners can trust. Run 2 introduces a redesigned 12-channel wrist heart rate sensor behind 2.5D curved sensor glass, improving accuracy from an easy recovery run through hard intervals and race-day surges.

For runners who want to take heart rate training further, Run 2 pairs with the Suunto Smart Heart Rate Belt 2 for beat-to-beat data and deeper analysis. That includes Suunto ZoneSense, which uses heart rate variability to show exercise intensity as it actually is on the day. Where fixed heart rate zones give a general guide, ZoneSense follows how the body responds during the session, showing whether a runner is working aerobically, moving into anaerobic intensity or approaching a maximum effort. Because fatigue, recovery and conditions shift from day to day, it gives dedicated runners a far more personal picture of how hard the work really is.

Run 2 also features new-generation dual-band GNSS, tracking L1 and L5 signals across GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS to keep position, distance and pace closer to the actual route. Together with wrist heart rate measurement, it gives runners information they can act on, in everyday training and on race day alike.

Suunto Smart Heart Rate Belt 2

Launching alongside Run 2, Suunto Smart Heart Rate Belt 2 brings precision to serious training. Built for endurance athletes who train by intensity, it delivers accurate exercise heart rate and high-resolution beat-to-beat R-R interval data across road running, trail running, cycling, triathlon, and the winter and mountain sports where a wrist sensor struggles to hold skin contact.

ECG-based detection identifies QRS-complex artifacts in heart rate and R-R interval measurement, while a new chest-strap construction guards against ESD noise. The result is a heart rate trace that follows intervals, sustained surges and long efforts more consistently, and the quality of R-R data that ZoneSense needs to read intensity as it is on the day. ZoneSense requires a compatible Suunto watch.

A compact transmitter and a soft strap with silicone grip features keep the belt securely in place through long sessions, with less bulk on the chest and fewer adjustments along the way. Approximately 460 hours of battery life keep maintenance rare.

Paired with a compatible Suunto watch, a six-axis IMU adds running-form measurement, covering cadence, ground contact time, vertical oscillation, flight time, GCT/FT ratio and left/right ground-contact balance, so athletes can see how form changes with speed and fatigue. Up to 20 hours of rolling memory holds data on the belt, and a compatible Suunto watch reads it back by timestamp to keep the record continuous through a temporary signal interruption.

Smart Heart Rate Belt 2 connects to as many as three devices at once over a protected Bluetooth connection, sending the same live heart rate to a watch, a bike computer and a phone together. Running-form measurement and workout memory are available with compatible Suunto watches.

Pricing and Availability

SHRM2 pricing and availability pre-orders open on September 8, 2026, with global availability from September 15, 2026, at a recommended retail price of AUD 249.

Real-Time Insight During the Run

Effort is easy to misjudge in the moment. Energy Sense shows current effort against remaining capacity, so runners can see what they are spending and what is still available while the decision is still theirs to make.

Live Finish Prediction takes the current pace and shows where it leads, giving a real-time view of the finishing time. Both features are built to inform the call while there is still road left to act on it: hold the pace, ease off, or push.

From the First Kilometer to Race Day

For runners working toward a goal, Training Plan turns a target such as a sub-four-hour marathon into the individual sessions that get there, from easy runs and intervals to long runs. Training Zone brings training load, HRV, sleep and recovery into one view, making progress across a whole block easy to follow.

Run 2 covers every kind of running, with dedicated running modes for daily training, speed work and racing. When race day arrives, Marathon Mode adds Ghost Runner and race-focused tools that keep the target in sight from the start line to the finish.

Every Route, from City Streets to Trails

Run 2 is also ready when the familiar roads end. Free worldwide offline maps download directly to the watch and work entirely from the wrist, so routes, streets and surroundings stay available anywhere the run goes. Exploring a new city, following an unfamiliar route or heading off the road at home all start the same way: download the map, then run.

Music and podcasts can also be stored on the watch and played through wireless headphones, so the phone can stay at home on the days when a run is just a run.

Pricing and Availability

Suunto Run 2 pre-orders open on September 8, 2026, with global availability from September 15, 2026, at a recommended retail price of AUD 599 (4GB) / AUD 699 (64GB).

Suunto Run 2 will be available through the official Suunto website, Suunto's authorised Australian distributor, Suunto's authorised New Zealand distributor, and Amazon Australia.

Colorways: All Black, Feather Gold, Aloe Green

Notes to editors: Suunto Run 2 launches as part of the See the Run Ahead campaign, featuring US Olympic marathoner Clayton Young.

www.suunto.com