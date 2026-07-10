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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sunmi opens first Korea office and store in Gangnam

July 10, 2026 | 15:13
(0) user say
Sunmi Technology, a Hong Kong-listed commercial Physical AI company, opened its Korea office and first Sunmi Home store in Seoul's Gangnam district, following its 2024 global headquarters launch in Singapore.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunmi Technology (06810.HK), a global leader in commercial Physical AI, today announced the official opening of its Korea office and Sunmi Home in Seoul's Gangnam district. Following the launch of its global headquarters in Singapore in 2024, this marks another key milestone in Sunmi's globalization strategy.

Located in Gangnam — Korea's premier business and innovation hub — the office places Sunmi at the heart of a mature digital payment ecosystem. The opening ceremony gathered over 40 local distributors, ISVs, payment partners, and retail clients including ETEVERS, SK Networks, IMT soft, Toshiba Korea, GS retail, and Eximbay.

"Korea is one of the most digitally mature markets in the world and an essential part of Sunmi's global strategy," said Lin Zhe, founder and CEO of Sunmi. "With this office, we will work closely with local partners to deliver smarter and more efficient digital commerce solutions to Korean merchants."

Sunmi currently has approximately 6.6 million monthly active devices worldwide, serving over 220 countries and regions. The Sunmi Home serves as both a product showroom and a local co-creation platform, where merchants can experience smart IoT terminals and commercial Physical AI solutions tailored to Korean payment, food delivery, and tax scenarios. Future plans include tech salons, solution demos, and developer meetups.

Later this year, Sunmi's first Japan location is also set to open, adding Tokyo to a network spanning Singapore, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok.

By PR Newswire

Sunmi Technology

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Sunmi Sunmi Technology Physical AI solutions Korea office

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