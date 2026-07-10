nubia launches Neo 5 GT with dual active cooling system

SHENZHEN, China, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, a highly personalized and lifestyle smartphone brand, announced the launch of nubia Neo 5 GT Special Edition, the latest addition to its Neo lineup built on the belief to bring pro-level gaming to everyone. Designed for young gamers and tech-savvy Gen Z users seeking premium gaming experience without compromise, the new device makes the sustained performance accessible to everyone through the AquaCore Cooling System - the first and only Liquid & Air Dual Active Cooling System in its class, alongside lightning-fast triggers, marathon battery life, an esports-level AI Game Space, and the exclusive AI Copilot Demi 2.0.

nubia Neo 5 GT Special Edition Debuts with the First and Only Liquid and Air Dual Active Cooling System in Its Class

"At nubia, our brand DNA is built on relentless tech innovation and deep gamer insights, enabling us to continuously push gaming smartphones forward. After eight years' commitment in esports, we believe that sustained performance matters most and the cooling management is what decides it," said Bai Keke, Vice President of ZTE, "nubia Neo 5 GT Special Edition is designed to solve that challenge by combining active air-cooling, drawn from esports PC design, with active liquid-cooling, inspired by AI server thermal management. From the built-in fan we pioneered at MWC Barcelona 2026 to liquid cooling today, we're building a thermal-first ecosystem where young gamers can stay cool, stay smooth from start to finish."

Enter a New Era of Cooling with the Revolutionary AquaCore Cooling System

At the center of this model is nubia's AquaCore Cooling System, which combines liquid cooling and air cooling in a dual-active thermal architecture. The liquid cooling system uses an AI Server-Grade Coolant built for long-term reliability. Powered by a piezoelectric micropump and a three-layer cooling film, it drives continuous coolant circulation in a clockwise flow thus to transfer heat more efficiently from core components to cooler areas. A transparent design reveals the movement of the coolant, adding a distinctive gaming aesthetic that turns the engineering into part of the device's identity.

The built-in active cooling fan works together with Through-Flow Duct Design to generate a high-speed airflow path that accelerates heat dissipation. As the liquid loop draws heat away from core components, the fan helps expel it more efficiently. To further strengthen cooling efficiency, nubia has expanded the total heat dissipation area to 33,652 mm², combining VC, graphite, and liquid cooling technologies into one ultra-large thermal architecture.

Console-Level Control for Comfortable, Responsive Gameplay

nubia has equipped the device with 550Hz Neo Triggers 5.0 paired with the 3049Hz Instant Touch Rate and Magic Touch 3.0 algorithm, achieving the industry-leading sub-5.5ms latency to deliver an instant touch response. It also features a completely flat back, the only one in its class, with refined rounded corners and a 90-degree charging cable for a more comfortable in-hand feel.

Powered by the Cold-Core Trinity with MediaTek Dimensity 7400 4nm chipset, up to 24GB Dynamic RAM and NeoTurbo Engine optimization, it's built to deliver high and stable frame rates. This device equips a 6,210mAh dual-cell battery, supported by 80W (45W PD for EU market) fast charging and Bypass Charging. It also supports 5% Extreme Mode, delivering up to 30 minutes of extra gaming.

Immersive Gaming Experience Enhanced by AI Copilot Demi

nubia Neo 5 GT Special Edition features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits local peak brightness, delivering vivid clarity in fast-moving titles across changing light conditions. Paired with stereo dual speakers with DTS:X® Ultra and an X-axis linear motor, it creates a more immersive sensory experience.

Beyond hardware, nubia has integrated AI Copilot Demi 2.0 to complement the way users game and interact. Features such as Gaming Coach, Gaming Chatbot, and Demi Auto-Chat are designed to provide guidance, support communication, and help users stay focused without interrupting gameplay.

nubia Neo 5 GT Special Edition rolls out globally this July, starting in Southeast Asia. The device comes in Surge Black and Glacial Silver, and is available in 24GB (12GB+12GB) RAM with 256GB or 512GB of storage, backed by a five-year software update commitment, reinforcing nubia's dedication to long-term stability.