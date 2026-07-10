INFINITIX signs sovereign AI MOU with Malaysia's SAINS

TAIPEI, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INFINITIX, a Taiwan-based AI infrastructure software company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sarawak Information Systems Sdn. Bhd. (SAINS), Sarawak's leading ICT solutions provider. The partnership will jointly develop Sovereign AI platforms, private GPU cloud, AI cloud services, and a Token Factory operating model across Southeast Asia, marking another milestone in INFINITIX's expansion following Japan and South Korea.

Under the agreement, INFINITIX will deploy its AI-Stack heterogeneous computing management platform and ixCSP AI cloud platform to help governments and enterprises build secure, scalable AI computing environments, maximize GPU utilization, and rapidly deliver AI services. Together, the platforms enable organizations to transform computing resources into scalable, monetizable AI services for Generative AI, Agentic AI, and Large Language Model (LLM) applications.

Established in 1991, SAINS is the Sarawak State Government's primary ICT partner, providing digital government, cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and smart city solutions. The company has implemented more than 300 government information systems and is leading initiatives such as Sovereign AI Infrastructure, GPU-as-a-Service (GaaS), and LLM-as-a-Service (LLMaaS).

"The future of AI will be defined not by who owns the most GPUs, but by who can manage and commercialize them most effectively," said Wen-Yu Chen, Co-founder and CEO of INFINITIX. "Together with SAINS, we are creating a Sovereign AI foundation that converts computing power into scalable AI services and long-term economic value for governments and enterprises."

The partnership combines SAINS' public-sector ICT leadership with INFINITIX's expertise in GPU orchestration and heterogeneous computing management to accelerate national AI initiatives and regional digital transformation.

The collaboration also strengthens INFINITIX's international growth strategy. As the company expands across Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, it continues working with governments, cloud service providers, system integrators, and enterprise partners to advance the next generation of Sovereign AI and AI Cloud Economy.

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