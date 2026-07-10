Danfoss signs deal to acquire Alfagomma

NORDBORG, Denmark, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Danfoss announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alfagomma, a global manufacturer of hoses and fittings headquartered in Vimercate, Italy.

From left to right: Domenico Traverso, President, Fluid Conveyance Division, Danfoss Power Solutions; Professor Andrea Angelo Aurelio Amaduzzi, Board of Receivers; Professor Enrico Cotta Ramusino, Board of Receivers; Dr. Claudio Roberto Calabi, Board of Receivers; Kim Fausing, President and CEO, Danfoss Group; Daniel Winter, President, Danfoss Power Solutions; Jesper V. Christensen; Executive Vice President and CFO, Danfoss Group.

The acquisition supports the strategic focus to accelerate profitable growth in line with Danfoss' long-term strategy.

Alfagomma will become part of the Fluid Conveyance division, a core business within the Danfoss Power Solutions segment, creating a leading global player in fluid conveyance that strengthens the ability to serve customers globally.

"The acquisition of Alfagomma is a significant milestone for Danfoss and an important strategic step in executing our long-term strategy. By bringing together these two businesses, we form a leading global player in fluid conveyance, giving us complementary capabilities, greater scale, and the global presence needed to better serve all our customers and accelerate future growth. We are excited to welcome talented colleagues from a company we have long admired for its dedicated and competent people, strong customer partnerships, and industry-leading expertise and service," said Kim Fausing, President and CEO of Danfoss.

Founded in 1956, Alfagomma is a privately owned global manufacturer and distributor of hoses and fittings under the brand names ALFAGOMMA, Dunlop Hiflex, and Argus. The company's products are used in mobile hydraulics, industrial applications including mining and oil & gas, marine, shipbuilding, and other industries.

Alfagomma has a strong global presence with 28 production and assembly sites, about 4,500 employees, and sales of approximately EUR 600 million.

"Alfagomma is an excellent strategic fit for Danfoss Power Solutions. Our businesses are a perfect match, with limited overlap and significant opportunities to create value for customers around the world. By combining our technologies, manufacturing footprint, and global market presence, we will strengthen partnerships and expand our ability to support customers wherever they operate across mobile and industrial hydraulics and other industrial applications. Alfagomma comes with a great reputation and will add expertise in industrial applications such as oil & gas and mining where they truly excel. Most importantly, we are bringing together two teams with strong customer focus that share a strong passion for solving complex application challenges. We are happy to welcome the Alfagomma team to Danfoss Power Solutions," said Daniel Winter, President, Danfoss Power Solutions.

Danfoss Power Solutions' Fluid Conveyance division manufactures hoses and fittings for vehicles, aircraft, marine, mining, food and beverage, mobile and industrial equipment, and other applications.

"Alfagomma is one of the most respected names in our industry. By bringing together two businesses with complementary strengths, we are creating a leading global player in the hose and fittings industry with exceptional manufacturing, distribution, and strong application know-how. This combination strengthens our ability to support customers globally and creates a strong platform for sustainable, long-term growth," said Domenico Traverso, President, Fluid Conveyance, Danfoss Power Solutions.

The Board of Receivers of Alfagomma said in a statement:

"This transaction represents the successful outcome of a structured process aimed at preserving business continuity and securing long-term value for Alfagomma and its stakeholders. In Danfoss, we have found the right, important industrial partner: a family-owned, leading global company that shares its values and long-term vision, with a clear commitment to strengthen the operations, support the industrial base, and ensure stability, growth, and continued investment in the people, capabilities, and operations of Alfagomma. We consider that this is the best possible outcome for the company, its employees, customers, and suppliers, and for the industrial communities in which Alfagomma operates. In our role of receivers appointed at the end of May 2025, we believe that we have fulfilled our mandate, including from a timing perspective, aimed at providing Alfagomma with a future of continuity and growth."

The acquisition is subject to necessary approvals. It is expected to be fully completed by Q4 2026. Until closing, both companies will continue to operate independently, with a strong focus on business continuity, stability, and delivering the high level of service customers expect.

For now, it is business as usual and we will focus on serving our customers as we always do as both companies prepare for the next chapter together.