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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TCL Zhonghuan displays photovoltaic modules at All Energy Australia

November 02, 2026 | 15:14
(0) user say
Solar manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan presented its latest photovoltaic modules and smart energy management platforms at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre during All Energy Australia 2026.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Zhonghuan showcases its newest generation of solar technology and expanding product portfolio at All Energy Australia 2026 held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 28-29 October. The exhibition brings together its two solar brands, TCL Solar and SunPower, alongside the company's vision for integrated smart energy management.

From pioneering back-contact technology to utility solar

A highlight of SunPower is its evolution of back-contact (BC) technology. Since 1985, SunPower has been recognised as the pioneer of back-contact solar technology, building a track record in high-efficiency, reliable solar products.

At All Energy, visitors can explore the latest evolution of SunPower technology through the SunPower Max, combining back-contact and shingled technologies with enhanced certifications and its sleek all-black design. The module reflects more than four decades of continued development in BC technology.

Today, that technology is moving well beyond high-end residential applications. In July, DT Infrastructure (DTI) awarded TCL Solar landmark 720MW Smoky Creek and Guthrie's Gap Projects, accelerating the future of BC technology.

A portfolio built for Australian commercial projects

As demand for commercial and industrial solar continues to grow, TCL Zhonghuan is highlighting its expanding portfolio of solutions designed to address a broad range of Australian project requirements.

The company is showcasing a lightweight module designed to simplify handling and installation and ideal for low-load bearing roofs, alongside robust steel framed solutions developed for demanding large-scale applications.

Among the portfolio is the TCL Solar C2M, a BC module reaching up to 670W and 24.8% efficiency. This specific module can be built with up to 2.5mm dual-glass, designed for long-term durability, and achieve up to 65mm hail impact resistance. The C2M demonstrates TCL Zhonghuan's focus on developing modules engineered to withstand demanding environmental conditions while delivering high power output.

Installation flexibility is also a key focus. TCL Zhonghuan has recently introduced expanded clamping zones and validated two-, three- and four-rail configurations across selected module series, giving installers and engineers greater flexibility when designing commercial projects, including sites with challenging structural or wind-load requirements.

From solar modules to a complete energy ecosystem

Beyond individual modules, TCL Zhonghuan showcases the manufacturing strength of the TCL Group through an integrated smart energy display.

Bringing together solar generation, battery storage and smart consumer electronics, the demonstration provides a glimpse into the company's vision for a more connected approach to energy management, where energy generation, energy storage and consumption can work together within a single ecosystem.

All Energy provides TCL Zhonghuan with an opportunity to demonstrate how far solar technology has evolved, from the continued advancement of BC technology to a broader portfolio of solutions for residential, commercial and utility applications. With TCL Solar, SunPower, and the wider TCL ecosystem, TCL Zhonghuan brings together technology, manufacturing capability and decades of solar expertise to support Australia's next generation of low-carbon energy infrastructure.

Discover more on www.tclsolar.com and www.sunpowerglobal.com/au

By PR Newswire

TCL Zhonghuan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TCL Zhonghuan All Energy Australia 2026 TCL Solar

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