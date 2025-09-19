Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Stevie Awards Announce Finalists in Women in Business 2025

September 19, 2025 | 15:45
(0) user say
The 22nd Stevie® Awards spotlight trailblazing women leaders and innovators across global industries.

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalists were announced today in the 22nd annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, the world's top honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run. Visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women for a complete list of Finalists by category.

Finalists were announced today in the 22nd annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, the world's top honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are produced by the Stevie Awards, creators of The American Business Awards® and The International Business Awards®, among other business awards programs. The Stevies are widely regarded as the world's premier honors for achievement in the workplace.

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during an awards banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Monday, November 10. More than 400 winners, guests, and Stevie Awards judges from around the world are expected to attend the presentations, which will be broadcast live.

More than 1,500 nominations were submitted this year by organizations and individuals for consideration in categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-run Workplace of the Year, among many others.

Nominations were submitted by organizations in 48 countries and regions including Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Mainland China, Colombia, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Germany, Guyana, Hong Kong / Greater China, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lithuania, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Montenegro, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Among the many extraordinary organizations and women who have been recognized as Finalists, the following stand out as those with four or more Finalist nominations:

IBM, various cities (13), Purpol Marketing Ltd, Chippenham, UK (13), FASSLING.AI, Ontario, Canada (11), Cherishers 811 CIC, Cannock, United Kindom (10), RISER, Armadale, Australia (8), Ocean Rescue Alliance International, Apollo Beach, FL (6), Sleepm Global, Inc., Ontario, Canada (6), Dream Culture, Sydney, Australia (6), C-Strategies Inc., Chicago, IL (5), Everise, Plantation, FL (5), Global Touch, El Cerrito, CA (5), Green Door Co, Sydney, Australia (5), Nextiva, Inc., Phoenix, AZ (5), Speak Up, Giza, Egypt (5), The Financial Literacy Youth Initiative, Providence, RI (5), Buy From A Black Woman, Atlanta, GA (5), Foundations of Hope, Orlando, FL (5), SANAME, Australia (4), BELBIM, Istanbul, Türkiye (4), Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey, Freehold, NJ (4), Elephant in the Room Consulting, Queensland, Australia (4), Elivate, Tahoe City, CA (4), Global Press Journal, Washington, DC (4), Hilary Saxton, Property Mastermind, Queensland, Australia (4), HR EXAM PREP with Angela, Canton, MS (4), Jared Dunscombe Foundation, Mount Eliza, Australia (4), Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Taguig City, Philippines (4), Sadaya's Properties LLC, Saint Paul, MN (4), Serenity Press, Waikiki WA Australia (4), Staying Independent, Sydney, Australia (4), Theory Crew, Armadale, Australia (4), The Audacious Agency, Australia (4), The Marketing Factory, South Brisbane, Australia (4), and Viderity, Washington DC (4).

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 190 professionals around the world, working on six juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists, to be announced on November 10 during the ceremony.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

By PR Newswire

The Stevie Awards

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Stevie Awards Women in Business

Related Contents

Final Entry Deadline in 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards Extended to 14 March

Final Entry Deadline in 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards Extended to 14 March

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

Milesight and Vemco Partner to Redefine Space Intelligence

Milesight and Vemco Partner to Redefine Space Intelligence

Insta360 Wins Emmy® for 360 Camera Innovation

Insta360 Wins Emmy® for 360 Camera Innovation

Teatro Colón Hosts Year of Culture Concert

Teatro Colón Hosts Year of Culture Concert

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam’s ozone protection drive delivers major climate gains

Vietnam’s ozone protection drive delivers major climate gains

Thai Nguyen to host first Party Congress since merger with Bac Kan

Thai Nguyen to host first Party Congress since merger with Bac Kan

ITL’s Simon Thuc honoured among Vietnam’s top HR Leaders

ITL’s Simon Thuc honoured among Vietnam’s top HR Leaders

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020