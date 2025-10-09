Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

October 09, 2025 | 15:54
(0) user say
Trio will chart post-pandemic urban tech, giving city planners smart city expo keywords and session calendar.

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international event on smart cities and urban innovation organized by Fira de Barcelona, will bring together more than 600 global experts to share strategies, technologies and projects that are driving urban transformation. Under the theme "The Time for Cities", the congress will hold its fourteenth edition from 4 to 6 November at the Gran Via venue featuring keynotes from architect and researcher Carlo Ratti, futurist Nikki Greenberg and AI specialist Kate O'Neill, among other speakers.

The conference program will focus on eight key themes: Enabling Technologies, Energy & Environment, Mobility, Governance & Economy, Living & Inclusion, Infrastructure & Building, and Blue Economy.

Nikki Greenberg is CEO of Real Estate of the Future and a strategic advisor in urban innovation. Trained in Architecture, she has led projects in New York and Sydney, and is a prominent voice in the digital transformation of the built environment. She has Co-Chaired the Technology & Innovation Council of the Urban Land Institute in New York City and her approach blends technology, design and future-focused thinking.

Ethical AI and data-driven decision-making in digital environments is the focus of Kate O'Neill's work. Founder of KO Insights and author of several books on technology and human experience, she has worked with companies such as Netflix, IBM, Cisco and has worked with the United Nations in its AI Advisory Board meetings.

Carlo Ratti is Director of the MIT Senseable City Lab and founder of the design and innovation firm Carlo Ratti Associati. His work merges architecture, data science and sustainability, and has been recognized by the World Economic Forum. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential thinkers in smart city design.

Other confirmed speakers include Patrick Child, Deputy Director General of Environment at the European Commission; Matt Hale, Deputy Mayor of the City of Los Angeles; Monica Lucarelli, Deputy Mayor of the city of Rome; Jeff Merritt, Head of Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum; Josephine Ong, Vice President of Cities & Public Services at Dassault Systèmes; Jaroslaw Sarna, Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland.

Global Ecosystem of Urban Innovation

The event will be held alongside co-located events that expand its scope: Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress, focused on sustainable urban mobility; Tomorrow.Building, dedicated to innovative construction; Tomorrow.Blue Economy, exploring sustainable ocean-based industries.

By PR Newswire

Fira de Barcelona

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Smart City Expo Urban Tech City Planners

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020