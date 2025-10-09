Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international event on smart cities and urban innovation organized by Fira de Barcelona, will bring together more than 600 global experts to share strategies, technologies and projects that are driving urban transformation. Under the theme "The Time for Cities", the congress will hold its fourteenth edition from 4 to 6 November at the Gran Via venue featuring keynotes from architect and researcher Carlo Ratti, futurist Nikki Greenberg and AI specialist Kate O'Neill, among other speakers.

The conference program will focus on eight key themes: Enabling Technologies, Energy & Environment, Mobility, Governance & Economy, Living & Inclusion, Infrastructure & Building, and Blue Economy.

Nikki Greenberg is CEO of Real Estate of the Future and a strategic advisor in urban innovation. Trained in Architecture, she has led projects in New York and Sydney, and is a prominent voice in the digital transformation of the built environment. She has Co-Chaired the Technology & Innovation Council of the Urban Land Institute in New York City and her approach blends technology, design and future-focused thinking.

Ethical AI and data-driven decision-making in digital environments is the focus of Kate O'Neill's work. Founder of KO Insights and author of several books on technology and human experience, she has worked with companies such as Netflix, IBM, Cisco and has worked with the United Nations in its AI Advisory Board meetings.

Carlo Ratti is Director of the MIT Senseable City Lab and founder of the design and innovation firm Carlo Ratti Associati. His work merges architecture, data science and sustainability, and has been recognized by the World Economic Forum. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential thinkers in smart city design.

Other confirmed speakers include Patrick Child, Deputy Director General of Environment at the European Commission; Matt Hale, Deputy Mayor of the City of Los Angeles; Monica Lucarelli, Deputy Mayor of the city of Rome; Jeff Merritt, Head of Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum; Josephine Ong, Vice President of Cities & Public Services at Dassault Systèmes; Jaroslaw Sarna, Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland.

Global Ecosystem of Urban Innovation

The event will be held alongside co-located events that expand its scope: Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress, focused on sustainable urban mobility; Tomorrow.Building, dedicated to innovative construction; Tomorrow.Blue Economy, exploring sustainable ocean-based industries.