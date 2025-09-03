Corporate

Singapore firm arms small businesses with AI cybersecurity shields

September 03, 2025 | 14:28
(0) user say
When hackers target mom-and-pop shops with enterprise-level attacks, one telecom giant offers artificial intelligence as the great equalizer – if they can afford it.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPTel today announced the launch of AI-Security, an AI tool to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) identify and assess cyber risks quickly and cost effectively.

AI-Security leverages AI to provide 24/7 monitoring of the latest cybersecurity advisories and published vulnerabilities from technology providers and security agencies, cross-referencing them against the SME's digital infrastructure. When a threat or vulnerability is identified, AI-Security immediately issues an alert, enabling engineers or network service providers like SPTel to respond quickly and focus on remediation. To support enhanced decision-making, AI-Security classifies each threat using the SME's risk matrix, ensuring alignment with its risk policies and providing a clear framework to prioritise response for more efficient resource allocation. This is especially beneficial for SMEs as it reduces the need for dedicated cybersecurity manpower and extensive training.

"Cyber threats are evolving faster than traditional defences can keep up. With AI-Security, we are giving SMEs a powerful AI tool that moves cybersecurity beyond reactive protection to proactive intelligence, enabling faster, more effective responses to emerging cyber threats, especially against zero-day attacks. This will enable smaller businesses to safeguard against cyber threats with the same agility and confidence as larger enterprises, without the overhead of a large cybersecurity team," said Heng Kwee Tong, Head of Engineering and Corporate IT, SPTel.

Co-developed with technology provider 1CloudStar, AI-Security has the added advantage of being hosted on SPTel's edge cloud which is housed within secure SPTel hubs across Singapore. This provides enhanced physical security and ensures data sovereignty, giving businesses peace of mind that their data remains within Singapore's borders. Additionally, SPTel's distributed architecture across Singapore minimises latency, allowing applications like AI-Security to deliver responsive performance.

"At 1CloudStar, we believe that cybersecurity tools should empower SMEs, not overwhelm them," said Mike Li, Founder and CEO, 1CloudStar. "Developed in partnership with SPTel, this solution brings practical, AI-powered threat insight to the market - built for local businesses, supported by local infrastructure, and focused on local impact."

According to the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore's Cyber Landscape 2023 report[1], over 80% of the organisations surveyed experience at least one cybersecurity incident a year that resulted in business impacts such as business disruption, data loss and reputational damage. For SMEs which often lack specialised expertise and have leaner resources, the impact of cyber incidents can be especially pronounced, underscoring the importance of robust cyber defence for business resilience.

As part of the launch, SPTel will offer 1,000 complimentary AI-Security trial accounts to Singapore SME members of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI). To find out more about AI-Security, visit SPTel's showcase at C11, 28th SME Infocomm Commerce Conference (SMEICC), 3 – 4 September 2025, Suntec Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.sptel.com.

[1] Cyber Security Agency of Singapore. (2024, July 30). Singapore cyber landscape 2023. https://isomer-user-content.by.gov.sg/36/21be9dd4-3669-4d71-ada1-b18c504bfff3/singapore-cyber-landscape-2023.pdf

By PR Newswire

SPTel

