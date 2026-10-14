SIM provides guidance for foreign university degree enrollment in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 October 2026 - An international university education no longer has to begin with a move to the United Kingdom, Australia or the United States. Qualifications delivered in Singapore now sit alongside local universities and traditional overseas study.Choosing a college can be a challenging decision for prospective students and their parents. A university name and destination tell only part of the story; parents also need to examine the awarding institution, programme structure, cost, student support and possible routes after graduation.SIM Global Education (SIM GE) provides one such regional route. It offers more than 140 full- and part-time programmes, with university partners including institutions in the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States. Students can obtain qualifications from these overseas universities while studying on SIM's Singapore campus.For Asian families considering overseas education, Singapore offers access to international qualifications within the region. SIM GE's full-time student body is also international: approximately 41% are international students from around 50 countries.International students in Singapore can also receive all-round support at SIM. SIM's International Student Office provides onboarding information, Student's Pass application guidance, accommodation information, a buddy programme and orientation activities.Support continues after arrival. SIM's Learning Development department provides resources, workshops and consultations on academic writing, essay structure, referencing and presentation skills, while Student Care and wellness services offer further assistance.Career preparation is another part of the offer. Career Connect services include workshops, résumé reviews, mock interviews, career guidance, internship and job listings, employer events and CareerSense.International students should confirm their eligibility for any Singapore-based internship or employment opportunity with SIM and the relevant authorities. Access to career services does not itself confer permission to work in Singapore.SIM GE's university-partner model covers different academic systems and programme structures.UK options include programmes from the University of London and the University of Birmingham. The Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Economics and Finance, for example, is awarded by the University of London, with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science.Australian partners include RMIT University and the University of Wollongong. Examples include Bachelor of Business and the Bachelor of Computer Science in Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. Programme length and entry routes vary, and some applicants may receive exemptions or advanced standing for prior qualifications.For students considering a US qualification, SIM works with the University at Buffalo, The State University of New York. Current options include programmes such as the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in Communication, as well as selected double-major and double-degree combinations. These qualifications are awarded by the University at Buffalo and delivered at the SIM campus in Singapore.The first question should be academic: what does the student want to study, and what type of curriculum suits their strengths?Parents can compare compulsory modules, electives, assessment methods and specialisations, as well as whether the qualification provides an appropriate basis for further study. A programme in business, computing or communication from different university systems may vary significantly in curriculum and assessment even when the degree titles appear similar.Entry routes deserve the same scrutiny. SIM advises applicants to meet the relevant academic and English-language requirements by the application closing date; requirements vary by programme and prior qualification.Some programmes accept students into a standard three-year route, while others offer exemptions, advanced entry or top-up structures for applicants with relevant prior study.Tuition is only one part of the financial calculation. Families should also account for accommodation, living expenses, insurance, travel, application costs and other programme-specific fees.Scholarships should be treated as potential financial assistance. SIM's Diploma Scholarships, for example, are open to eligible new international diploma students. Other awards have separate eligibility rules, so applicants should check current terms before incorporating scholarship funding into a financial plan.Finally, parents should consider what happens beyond lectures and examinations. Academic support, international-student onboarding, career guidance, internships, student activities and access to alumni networks can all contribute to the overall university experience.The same caution applies to exchange, transfer, placement and further-study opportunities. Eligibility may depend on academic performance, nationality, student status, capacity, regulation and separate applications. An option available in one programme should not be assumed to apply across SIM GE.For families comparing universities across several countries, the central question is therefore not simply whether to study locally or overseas. The better test is whether a particular qualification offers the right academic structure, cost and support environment for the student's goals, and whether its conditions are clearly understood.Parents who want to explore these considerations in greater detail can find further guidance on choosing the right degree pathway from SIM.https://www.sim.edu.sg

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