Shrewsbury taps Kanthan as new principal

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong is thrilled to welcome our new Principal, Priya Kanthan. With over thirty years of experience in Early Years, Kindergarten, and Primary education across the UK, India, Malaysia and Hong Kong SAR, Priya brings a wealth of knowledge and a dynamic leadership style to our community.

Priya is driven by a vision of nurturing curious, confident and independent learners who become global citizens. Her commitment to high standards of teaching and learning, along with her dedication to creating supportive environments, reflects her passion for education. "I believe in fostering a culture where every individual feels valued and empowered to reach their full potential," Priya stated.

Priya's leadership style is collaborative and transformational. She aims to inspire and empower both staff and students, fostering open communication and professional collaboration. "Together, we can create a nurturing and inspiring environment where every child feels valued, empowered and excited to learn," she emphasised.

To strengthen connections with students, staff and parents, Priya plans to be visible and approachable, actively engaging in classrooms and school activities. She will also implement an open-door policy for parents and families, ensuring accessible communication through various channels.

In her vision for Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong over the next five years, Priya envisages the school as a leader in academic excellence and holistic development. This includes the expansion of the Hanqing Bilingual Pathway, designed to foster true bilingualism in English and Chinese, alongside a rigorous British International curriculum.

Priya Kanthan's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of her leadership on our school community.

