Shanghai food trade show targets 180,000 global visitors

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place from November 10 to 12, 2026 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre, The 29th Shanghai Global Food Trade Show (FHC2026) spans 200,000 square meters. It gathers more than 3,500+ high‑quality exhibitors and forecasts over 180,000 professional buyers, covering the complete food‑and‑beverage industrial chain. Seven concurrent exhibitions run at the same venue to generate powerful cross‑industry synergy.

International Trade Fair for Wine & Spirits (ProWine Shanghai) rolls out brand‑new themed zones including Fine Wine Club, dedicated spirit area and atmospheric Bistro section. It delivers immersive tasting and camp‑style experiences to cater to rising casual‑social drinking trends and engage high‑end trade buyers.

The 42nd Shanghai International Franchise Exhibition brings together 150+ competitive chain brands and draws 25,000 potential investors. Multiple forums and brand roadshows facilitate efficient business matching between franchisors and entrepreneurs.

Shanghai International Canned Food and Raw Materials Machinery and Equipment Expo 2026 (CCMF) launches seven featured sub‑zones covering retail, pet‑food and catering‑use canned goods. High‑level industry forums share technical updates and market insights for the whole canned‑food supply chain.

Salon du Chocolat Shanghai, a world‑renowned chocolate event, hosts chocolate fashion shows, craft competitions and tasting workshops. Visitors trace the full journey from cocoa beans to premium finished chocolate creations.

2026 China (Shanghai) International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair introduces a brand‑new smart agriculture and sustainable development pavilion. A full lineup of investment and matchmaking conferences drives business cooperation across the fruit and vegetable sector.

2026 Global Geographical Indication & Regional Brand Agricultural Products Expo showcases premium GI agricultural goods worldwide. It connects origin‑backed regional brands with bulk purchasers to raise overall sourcing efficiency.

Shanghai International Gift, Cultural and Creative Products and Home Furnishings Exhibition highlights innovative food‑gift crossover concepts. Rich industry forums explore gift‑box upgrading and brand growth amid fast‑changing new‑consumption dynamics.

With one‑visit access to all events, buyers source diversified F&B products efficiently, while exhibitors gain expanded brand exposure and multi‑channel business opportunities. Collectively, FHC and its seven parallel expos establish a landmark annual trading hub for global food and beverage industries.