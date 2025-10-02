Samsung 115-Inch Neo QLED 2025: Super Big TV Lands Australia

SYDNEY, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Australia has today announced its new 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F is available for pre-order from Samsung.com/au and select retailers nationwide[1]. This new supersized Neo QLED QN90F is the largest screen ever to join Samsung's expansive TV line-up and is optimised to deliver stunning details via AI-enhanced picture quality on the big screen. Made for Australian homes, the 115" Neo QLED QN90F features Samsung award-winning Glare-Free technology, certified[2] to virtually eliminate distracting glare in bright rooms for a truly immersive viewing experience.

"Australians love big screen home cinema experiences which has contributed to super large screen TVs becoming the fastest growing segment in the industry[3]," said Simon Howe, Director – Audio Visual, Samsung Australia. "With the 115" QN90F, Samsung Australia has further expanded its super large screen line-up offering more Australians access to big-screen options to suit their lifestyle."

Stunning, AI-Enhanced Clarity on our Biggest Neo QLED 4K Yet

The Neo QLED 4K QN90F features Samsung's most advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor[4], utilising 768 neural networks to enhance picture and sound to new heights. With 53% of Australians gathering around their TV with friends and family to watch big sporting events[5], this processor enhances every detail to deliver a mind-blowing Mini LED picture from virtually any angle or seat in the room.

The QN90F's AI-processor also powers Samsung's exclusive Supersize Picture Enhancer[6], which uses a deep learning super resolution algorithm to improve clarity and reduce noise across the massive 115" screen. Quantum Matrix Technology Plus provides precise lighting control for enhanced contrast and clarity in both dark and light scenes. Further, Samsung's award-winning Glare Free technology[1] virtually eliminates glare and reflections, a bug bear of 58% of Australians who claim they hate on-screen glare on their TV[7].

The powerful processor also leverages 4K AI Upscaling Pro to transform[8] older or lower resolution content into brilliant 4K, while Neo Quantum HDR Pro leverages HDR10+ tone mapping to automatically analyse each scene and boost bright and dark images to reveal extraordinary colour[9].

Given one in five Australians (19%) use their TVs for gaming and over half (56%) for sports viewing[10], Motion Xcelerator 144Hz[11] ensures exceptional motion clarity with minimal lag or blur. AI Motion Enhancer Pro[12] sharpens and smooths fast-moving objects – like a golf ball or AFL Sherrin – to enable Australians to keep their eye on the ball. Auto HDR Remastering Pro[13] will transform SDR content into HDR-like quality, adjusting brightness, contrast and colour in real-time.

Top-channel Dolby Atmos[14] speakers deliver larger-than-life audio experience while Object Tracking Sound+[15] provides dynamic, realistic audio that mirrors movements on screen – like footsteps in an intense chase scene or cars zipping around a track.

"Not all big screens are created equal. Detail can be lost as content is stretched across a larger screen or it utilises larger pixels losing the finer details on screen," said Mr. Howe. "As the number one global TV leader for 19 years, Samsung has worked hard to produce features like Supersize Picture Enhancer and AI upscaling to ensure Australians can go bigger without compromising on picture quality, while ensuring that the TV's sound quality is super-sized to match the incredible picture."

Super Big Lineup of Super Big TVs

The 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F joins the expansive line-up of super big Samsung TVs, including the 100" Neo QLED 4K QN80F, 98" Neo QLED 4K QN90F, and 98" Crystal UHD 4K DU9000. This range will be bolstered by the just-announced category-defining 115" Samsung Micro RGB TV.

Each feature Samsung Vision AI for new, personalised experiences. The TVs also deliver added features that you can only get from Samsung – including endless free content on Samsung TV Plus[16], console-free gaming through Samsung Gaming Hub[17], seamless smart home control via SmartThings[18] and Samsung Knox[19] to help keep your personal data safe and secure.

All of this is accessible through our One UI Tizen[20] operating system, which now supports up to seven years of OS updates for continued access to the latest apps, services and AI upgrades.

The 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F is today available for pre-order for $26,999 AUD. Australian consumers who purchase a 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F from today until 29 October 2025 from Samsung.com/au will receive $1,000 in bonus value to be used at the time of purchase, plus free standard delivery and tabletop installation to eligible residential postcodes. Terms and conditions apply[21].

For more information on the 115" Neo QLED 4K QN90F and the entire Samsung super big TV lineup, visit Samsung.com/au.