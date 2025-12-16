Sage Intacct launches in Singapore to boost finance teams

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of Sage Intacct in Singapore, to help high-performing finance teams move faster, gain greater control, and lead with impact. Marking a significant expansion of its cloud financial management solution into the dynamic Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Sage Intacct delivers automation and insights that redefine how finance teams across Asia manage their operations.

Across the regions fast-moving markets, finance leaders are under pressure to move quickly, stay compliant, and deliver clear insight across multiple entities and geographies. Sage Intacct brings automation, intelligence, and real-time visibility together in one powerful cloud platform, helping organisations slash their financial close time by up to 70%, simplify complexity and scale with confidence. Crucially, Sage Intacct meets robust localised tax and reporting standards, making it uniquely suited for the specific compliance needs of the region.

"The launch of Sage Intacct in Singapore represents another major step in bringing our most advanced financial management technology to new markets," said Dan Miller, EVP, Financials and ERP, Sage. "With Sage Intacct powered by AI and with Sage Copilot, we're giving finance leaders the tools to automate, analyse, and act faster. This expansion is about enabling high-performing businesses to make smarter decisions, drive growth, and scale with confidence."

Delivering High Performance Finance

Sage Intacct delivers the next chapter of High-Performance Finance to the APAC region. The solution combines automation, AI, and deep financial intelligence to transform how finance teams operate, from simplifying close and consolidation to uncovering insights that drive growth.

For customers, these innovations reduce time spent on manual tasks and increase focus on strategic initiatives. For partners, they create new opportunities to deliver value and scale within a growing cloud ecosystem.

With built-in AI capabilities through Sage Copilot, finance teams can automate complex processes such as reconciliations and anomaly detection, helping to minimise errors and identify opportunities in real time. These intelligent features enable finance leaders to act with confidence, accelerate financial close, and improve accuracy across every level of their organisation.

A Milestone Moment for Mid-Sized Businesses in the APAC region

Acting as a strategic hub for APAC growth, Singapore is home to a vibrant ecosystem of multinational and fast-growing local organisations across sectors such as financial services, professional services, construction, and technology. These organisations often require the ability to grapple with complex multi-entity structures, diverse regulatory environments, and have a growing need for real-time visibility across regional and global markets.

It is this growing demand that is driving the launch of Sage Intacct. With a local team, Sage currently services over 1,200 Singaporean organisations with ERP and financial solutions. Sage Intacct has been designed to address these challenges, helping finance leaders simplify and automate financial operations and consolidations, improve accuracy, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

"The launch of Sage Intacct in Singapore is an exciting milestone for our mid-market customers and partners across the region," said Damon Scarr, General Manager for Asia Pacific, Sage. "Singapore's position as a strategic hub for regional expansion makes it the ideal market to introduce Sage Intacct's capabilities. This launch demonstrates our ongoing investment in Asia and our commitment to empowering businesses with technology that helps them scale efficiently and confidently."

"At RSM Singapore, we work closely with ambitious businesses to help them scale with confidence," said Eileen Tan, Partner at RSM Singapore. "Sage Intacct's launch in Singapore brings a powerful cloud-native financial management solution to the market that is going to be a game changer to the success of the region."

Sage Intacct's launch in Singapore will also offer direct benefits for existing Sage Intacct customers looking to expand into Asia from other geographic locations, providing them with a seamless and integrated financial management solution for their global operations.

To find out more about Sage Intacct visit: https://www.sage.com/en-sg/