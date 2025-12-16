Corporate

Titomic secures development contract with major defense contractor

December 16, 2025 | 11:27
(0) user say
The company will advance its manufacturing technology under a new deal with a leading defence prime.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), a global leader in cold spray additive manufacturing utilizing their Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ technology, is pleased to announce it has secured an Early Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract with a leading defense prime contractor to support a new effort for production of next-generation defense articles. The collaboration will establish and validate an innovative manufacturing approach intended to accelerate production, improve supply-chain resilience, and deliver critical components to the warfighter faster. The initial EMD contract is valued at USD 1,700,000 (AUD 2,550,000) and is expected to be fulfilled by mid-2026 with manufacturing to be undertaken in Titomic's Huntsville facility.

Under the EMD contract, Titomic will work closely with the defense partner to develop manufacturing pathways that address long-standing production delays and capacity constraints across the defense industrial base. The effort leverages Titomic's proprietary cold-spray additive manufacturing systems, known for their ability to rapidly build high-strength, near-net-shape metal parts with minimal waste. By compressing development timelines and enabling scalable production, Titomic's technology is positioned to help defense programs transition quickly from concept to readiness then to serial production.

This new engagement reinforces Titomic's growing role as a strategic supplier supporting defense modernization initiatives. Around the world, defense organizations and armed forces are seeking new approaches to overcome slow manufacturing cycles, fragile supply chains, and increasing demand for complex metal components. Titomic's capabilities offer higher throughput, enhanced material performance, and the flexibility to produce parts that are difficult, time-consuming and/or costly to manufacture through traditional methods.

"Securing this Early Manufacturing Development contract marks another important milestone for Titomic as we continue to expand our impact throughout the defense sector," said Dr. Patti Dare, President of Titomic, USA. "Our advanced manufacturing technology is designed to break through production bottlenecks and ensure critical assets and solutions reach the warfighter in a mission-relevant timeframe. We are proud to support this initiative and look forward to strengthening our partnership with this leading defense prime."

This announcement has been authorized for release by Titomic's Board of Directors.

By PR Newswire

Titomic

Titomic Manufacturing Development Contract Defense Prime Contractor Additive Manufacturing Technology

