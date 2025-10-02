Sae-A Trading Swisstex Deal 2025: El Salvador Plants Join Global Network

LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sae-A Trading, a leading global textile and apparel manufacturer and subsidiary of the Global Sae-A Group, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Swisstex's manufacturing operations in El Salvador, as well as Swisstex Direct, LLC, a U.S.-based sales arm company. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition enhances Sae-A Trading's capabilities in sports and performance apparel while reinforcing its manufacturing footprint in the Americas. Swisstex's U.S.-based manufacturing facilities will continue operating independently, and its current management team will remain in place across both regions.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Swisstex specializes in advanced fabric knitting, dyeing and finishing processes and employs approximately 500 skilled professionals, of which about 300 are part of the acquired El Salvador operations. Swisstex's innovations and accomplishments, with regard to wet processing, are well known throughout the industry, defining Swisstex as a global leader in sustainable textile manufacturing. The company offers specialized treatments, including moisture management, enhanced absorbency, UV resistance, and antimicrobial finishes.

Through this acquisition, Sae-A Trading gains control of Swisstex El Salvador and Unique El Salvador, two highly regarded facilities known for their integrated production processes in knitting, dyeing, and finishing. These facilities utilize advanced automated technology and environmentally sustainable practices, while maintaining strong relationships with leading global apparel brands. Swisstex's management team will remain in place post-acquisition at the Los Angeles manufacturing facility and the El Salvador facilities to be acquired by Sae-A Trading, to ensure continued operational excellence, consistent product quality, as well as continuity and commitment to its valued brand and retail partners and existing customer base.

Building on the successful integration of Tegra in 2024, this acquisition further strengthens Sae-A Trading's production network in the Americas and advances its vision for global growth and industry leadership. Tegra is a prominent sportswear manufacturer with facilities in the United States, Honduras, and El Salvador. It aligns with Sae-A Trading's vision for global expansion and industry leadership.

James Ha, CEO of Sae-A Trading, stated, "This acquisition marks an important milestone in our strategy to expand our global footprint and reinforce our leadership in the industry. By integrating Swisstex's advanced production capabilities, we will better meet customer demand for innovative, high-quality apparel. Sae-A Trading brings nearly 40 years of textile industry experience, significant financial resources, extensive vertical integration, and a comprehensive global supply chain. Following the acquisition, we will invest further in technology, automation, and AI to enhance operational efficiency, increase production scale, and remain sharply focused on customer needs across all markets."

Keith Dartley, President of Swisstex Direct, commented, "Sae-A Trading's commitment to excellence and customer service aligns seamlessly with our own values, making them an ideal partner. We are confident this acquisition will benefit our employees, customers, and stakeholders, enabling us to effectively address future market opportunities and challenges."

Founded in 1986, Sae-A Trading specializes in OEM/ODM apparel manufacturing and operates a highly integrated global supply chain. Its production facilities span North and Central America, including the United States, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Haiti, El Salvador, and Honduras, as well as Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Indonesia. The company emphasizes continuous innovation and exceptional service.

The selling owners were advised by Robert Rein of Rein & Associates as their legal advisor and by Servatius, O'Brien & Fong, LLP as their tax and accounting advisor.

Swisstex was established in 1996 and is a leader in knitting, fabric dyeing, and finishing. It has production sites in Los Angeles and El Salvador. The Los Angeles manufacturing facility will operate independently from the acquired Central American operations. Swisstex's vertically integrated approach ensures exceptional quality, competitive pricing, rapid delivery, and dedicated customer service.

