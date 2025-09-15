Corporate

Rona Therapeutics RN3161 IND Filing 2025: INHBE siRNA Obesity Drug

September 15, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
Once-yearly injection aims to cut body weight 15 per cent, handing biotech writers fresh siRNA obesity keywords and investor deck.

SHANGHAI and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rona Therapeutics, a global leader in developing next-generation RNAi therapeutics, announced today the successful submission of RN3161 to the Australian Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC). RN3161 is a proprietary GalNAc-conjugated siRNA targeting INHBE, a novel therapeutic mechanism for adults with overweight and obesity.

Obesity is a global health crisis, but treatments often cause significant side effects, including nausea, vomiting and muscle loss, and are difficult to adhere to over time. The INHBE gene, found in the liver, produces Activin E, a protein that helps control fat metabolism. People with certain INHBE gene changes have better fat distribution, body composition, healthier cholesterol levels, and lower risks of type 2 diabetes or heart disease. This makes INHBE a promising target for improved obesity treatments.

RN3161, a novel siRNA developed through Rona's proprietary GAIA™ platform, targets INHBE to reduce fat while preserving lean mass, setting it apart from existing treatments. Engineered with optimized GalNAc-conjugated delivery and chemical modifications, it minimizes off-target risks and demonstrated more than 90% INHBE mRNA knockdown in monkeys with a low single dose. RN3161's long-lasting gene silencing supports Q6M to Q12M dosing, enhancing patient adherence and suitability for long-term obesity management. As the fourth clinical candidate from GAIA™, RN3161 underscores Rona's consistent excellence to advance innovative RNAi medicines from bench to bedside.

Alex M. DePaoli, CMO, said, "The successful HREC submission of RN3161 marks an exciting step in advancing a novel therapeutic to treat obesity. RN3161 offers the potential benefit of losing weight with preserved muscle mass, but also the potential to enhance the metabolic benefits associated with fat loss. Further, infrequent dosing offers better adherence and weight loss maintenance. This represents a potential new paradigm in the field of obesity management. "

Stella Shi, CEO, added, "RN3161 could maintain high quality weight loss post GLP-1 era. This milestone reflects our ambition to reshape the obesity treatment paradigm for healthier weight loss. It renews our mission to bring innovative and durable therapies to patients worldwide. We're committed to translating cutting-edge siRNA technologies into therapies in multiple areas."

Rona Therapeutics

