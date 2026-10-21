Goodix launches integrated fingerprint authentication chip for AI devices

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI phones and PCs, wearables, robots, smart-home products and intelligent cockpits become more intelligent and capable, secure identity authentication is emerging as a foundational capability for IoT and AI edge devices.

To meet this need, Goodix Technology today introduced a multi-tier solution portfolio that covers fingerprint Match-on-Host (MoH), Match-on-Chip (MoC), and a new integrated Fingerprint MoC + eSE solution. Built on capacitive, optical, and ultrasonic fingerprint sensing technologies, the comprehensive portfolio enables IoT and AI device makers to deliver faster, more flexible, and more secure identity authentication.

Fingerprint and Security Together for Trusted AI Edge Authentication

Goodix offers three tiers of fingerprint solutions designed to provide greater flexibility and enhanced security to meet a wide range of edge AI requirements. In addition to its mainstream Match-on-Host (MoH) and Match-on-Chip (MoC) offerings, Goodix introduces an innovative, one-stop fingerprint MoC + eSE solution that delivers hardware-level security protection.

Fingerprint MoC: Compliant with the SDCP Security Standard

With MoC, the entire biometric pipeline is complete within the fingerprint module: image capture, feature extraction, template storage and matching. The solution complies with the Secure Device Connection Protocol (SDCP) and supports unique per-device keys to help protect both fingerprint data and its communications with the host processor.

Matching on the fingerprint module also offloads work from the host processor, saving computing and system resources. This makes fingerprint MoC well suited to lightweight, long-battery-life IoT and AI edge devices that need fast response.

Fingerprint MoC + eSE Solution: Hardware-Level Protection for Critical Credentials

For applications requiring a higher level of security assurance, Goodix combines a high-performance eSE chip with its fingerprint MoC solution, protecting users' critical assets through hardware-enforced physical isolation. Assets such as API keys and account login tokens are separated from the host processor and stored in a trusted eSE chip, which is certified to internationally recognized security standards. The fingerprint MoC transmits match results to the eSE over an encrypted channel, enabling the eSE to verify that the interaction was authorized by the legitimate user.

The Goodix security solution also supports FIDO2 authentication and a full implementation of TLS 1.3. API keys and OAuth tokens are securely managed within the secure element throughout their lifecycle, and communications are encrypted end to end. This creates a zero-trust architecture on the device: never trust, always verify.

When credentials are used to access cloud-based LLMs, they are transmitted over an encrypted channel from the secure element to the cloud and never exposed in plaintext to the host processor.

The eSE also supports security policy enforcement, including biometric user authorization for high-risk operations and tamper-resistant audit logging to prevent AI agents from altering the records.

Full Technology Coverage for Diverse Device Designs

Goodix offers a comprehensive portfolio of fingerprint technologies, backed by leading technology and a strong market position. Its solutions are widely recognized by renowned brands worldwide and designed to accommodate the diverse form factors of AI and IoT devices.

Capacitive: Supports a wide range of sensor form factors, including flat, curved, round, square, and narrow-strip designs, giving AI device designers greater design flexibility.

Optical: Works beneath OLED displays and with a variety of transparent cover materials. It is compatible with IR-transmissive ink and supports larger sensing areas.

Ultrasonic: Designed for screenless IoT and AI devices, Goodix's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor supports FDT (finger-press detection) technology. Users can press a designated area on the cover for fast recognition and reliable unlocking, even with wet or oily fingers.

According to IDC, China's market for secure AI agent applications will reach US$1.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of more than 230%. Goodix will continue to deepen the integration of biometric and security technologies, working with customers and partners worldwide to bring safer, smarter experiences to AI smartphones and PCs, AI wearables, smart homes, robots and intelligent cockpits.