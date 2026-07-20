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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pudu Robotics wins Most Investor-Attractive Enterprise award

July 20, 2026 | 10:52
(0) user say
Pudu Robotics showcased its full portfolio of commercial service robotics at WAIC 2026 in Shanghai, winning the Most Investor-Attractive Enterprise award among conference participants from 17 to 20 July.

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, is showcasing its full portfolio of intelligent robotics solutions at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), held from July 17–20 in Shanghai. A key highlight of this year's exhibition is the offline global debut of the PUDU D7, Pudu's next-generation semi-humanoid robot. In tandem with its exhibition highlights, Pudu Robotics was also honored with the 36Kr "Most Investor-Attractive AI & Embodied Intelligence Enterprise" Award, recognizing the company's growing influence in the embodied AI sector and continued confidence from the investment community.

Full Product Matrix on Display: Demonstrating Multi-Scenario Capabilities

Pudu's comprehensive presentation at WAIC 2026 showcased its complete technical and product layout, spanning service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery, and general embodied intelligence.

The PUDU D5 quadruped robot demonstrates advanced terrain adaptability and autonomous navigation across an on-site obstacle course mimicking sand, gravel, steps, and slopes, simulating autonomous inspections in complex environments such as power substations and industrial parks. Additionally, the D5 performed high-speed "drifting" demonstrations at the booth, reaching peak speeds of up to 5 m/s and showcasing industry-leading mobility and responsiveness.

Making its global offline public debut, the PUDU D7 engaged visitors with several immersive and interactive live experiences. Attendees posed for photos with the D7, instantly receiving unique snapshots taken directly from a "robotics perspective." The robot also demonstrated advanced multi-robot coordination by autonomously walking and guiding the PUDU D5 quadruped around the booth while seamlessly avoiding pedestrian traffic, vividly illustrating collaborative workflows between different robotic form factors.

Pudu Robotics Showcases Full Product Portfolio at WAIC 2026, Winning the Most Investor-Attractive Enterprise Award
Pudu Robotics Product Portfolio at WAIC 2026

Pudu is also exhibiting its mature commercial robotics portfolio, including the BellaBot service delivery robot, the PUDU T300 industrial delivery robot, and the PUDU MT1 Max and PUDU CC1 Pro commercial cleaning robots. Together, these products highlight Pudu's proven deployments across hospitality, retail, F&B, manufacturing, warehousing, and other industries.

Winning the "Most Investor-Attractive Enterprise" Award Amid Sustained Capital Traction

The "Most Investor-Attractive Enterprise" award from 36Kr arrives alongside sustained backing from major global institutional investors. In April 2026, Pudu Robotics completed a new financing round of nearly USD 150 million, bringing its valuation to more than USD 1.5 billion. This brings Pudu's cumulative funding to more than USD 300 million.

This strong capital interest is supported by concrete commercial performance. According to the "2025 Global Embodied Intelligence and Commercial Service Robotics Independent Market Research Report" released by Frost & Sullivan, Pudu Robotics accounts for 25% and 23% of the global commercial service robotics market in terms of revenue and shipments respectively, ranking No. 1 worldwide in both categories. Furthermore, Pudu Robotics has maintained a year-over-year revenue growth rate exceeding 100%, with international markets accounting for more than 80% of total revenue for consecutive years. While the broader Embodied AI industry remains in early exploratory phases, Pudu has approached a positive EBITDA, achieving large-scale commercial viability ahead of the market.

From Product Export to Ecosystem Integration: A Blueprint for Global Expansion

According to the Research Report on Chinese Enterprises' Overseas Expansion from 2025 to 2026 published by the 36Kr Research Institute, Pudu Robotics was featured as a primary benchmark case study for Embodied AI. The report attributes Pudu's international success to its systematic combination of technological innovation, product capabilities, and localized global operation. Analysts noted that Pudu has successfully transitioned from exporting products to exporting global brand equity and integrated robotics ecosystems, establishing a core reference blueprint for hard-tech global expansion.

By deploying versatile product forms that span specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid forms, Pudu Robotics continues to focus on integrating Embodied AI directly into real-world environments—transforming Physical AI from a technical concept into a practical productivity partner.

By PR Newswire

Pudu Robotics

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TagTag:
Pudu Robotics WAIC 2026 InvestorAttractive Enterprise Service Robotics Solutions

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