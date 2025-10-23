Corporate

Phoenix Aviation and AIP Capital Upsize Senior Facility to $550 Million

October 23, 2025 | 16:31
(0) user say
Phoenix Aviation Capital, announced a $250 million upsize to its $300 million senior secured credit facility, bringing total commitments to the facility to $550 million.

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix" or "the Company"), a full-service aircraft lessor managed by AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance and a portfolio company of funds advised or controlled by affiliates of BC Partners Advisors L.P., announced a $250 million upsize to its $300 million senior secured credit facility ("the facility"), bringing total commitments to the facility to $550 million.

HSBC, Truist, Fifth Third Bank, Crédit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Bayern LB participated in this upsize to the facility. Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") acted as Structuring Agent with RBC, Citibank and Morgan Stanley acting as Joint Lead Arrangers. Since the beginning of 2025, Phoenix has raised over $2 billion in bank and institutional capital to support its growth strategy.

"This expanded participation in the facility represents further confidence in the business among Phoenix's lender group," said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP. "We are grateful for the support from the bank group as we continue to execute on Phoenix's growth strategy."

"Welcoming new lenders demonstrates the support Phoenix and AIP have in the aviation bank market," said Patrick Schafer, Partner at BC Partners and board member of Phoenix. "The facility will provide Phoenix with additional capacity and flexibility to support the Company's global airline customers."

Vedder Price served as transaction counsel and PwC acted as tax advisor to Phoenix and AIP. McCann Fitzgerald also acted in capacity as Irish counsel to Phoenix and AIP. Clifford Chance served as transaction counsel to the lenders.

By PR Newswire

AIP Capital

TagTag:
Phoenix Aviation AIP Capital Aviation Capital

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

