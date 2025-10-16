PENTAX Medical 2025: C2 CryoBalloon Line Sold to Merit Medical

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a division of HOYA Group and a global leader in flexible reusable endoscopy, today announced an asset purchase agreement with Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, for the acquisition of the C2 CryoBalloon™ technology.

This strategic move allows PENTAX Medical to sharpen its focus on core endoscopic solutions while fostering deeper clinical partnerships.

The C2 CryoBalloon™ has been part of PENTAX Medical's therapeutic portfolio since 2017, offering a minimally invasive option to treat patients suffering from Barrett's Esophagus and other gastrointestinal disorders. The minimally invasive device delivers controlled cryotherapy to ablate unwanted tissue while preserving surrounding structures. Under Merit Medical's stewardship, the technology is expected to reach new levels of adoption and impact, expanding access to care for patients suffering from chronic GERD and related conditions.

"C2 technology has been an exciting part of our innovation journey," said Dominique Vincent, President of PENTAX Medical. "We are proud of the clinical value it has delivered and are confident that Merit Medical, with its expanding footprint in upper GI treatments and deep expertise in therapeutic endoscopy, is ideally positioned to unlock the full potential of C2. This transition allows PENTAX Medical to refocus on our core strength—flexible reusable endoscopy—and continue delivering intuitive solutions that empower clinicians worldwide."

Merit Medical will integrate the C2 CryoBalloon™ into its Endoscopy portfolio, complementing its existing products and customer base. Over the coming months, product manufacturing will be transferred to Merit's facility in South Jordan, Utah. Several PENTAX Medical employees will be joining Merit, bringing valuable expertise and continuity to the team.

The agreement reinforces PENTAX Medical's strategic focus on its core strength—flexible reusable endoscopy—and its commitment to delivering intuitive solutions that empower clinicians worldwide.

