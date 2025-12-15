Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Patient enrolment completed in Phase 2 aGvHD trial

December 15, 2025 | 15:04
(0) user say
This milestone allows the study to proceed, evaluating a new treatment for acute graft versus host disease patients.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: "CYP" or "Cynata"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialising in cell therapeutics, is pleased to announce that patient enrolment has been completed in its Phase 2 clinical trial of CYP-001 in adults with newly diagnosed, high risk acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD).

A total of 65 participants have been enrolled in the trial across numerous clinical centres in the US, Europe and Australia. Each participant was randomised to receive either steroids plus CYP-001, or steroids plus placebo.

The trial involves a 100-day primary evaluation period, which is expected to conclude in March 2026, with results anticipated around June 2026. The primary endpoint is Overall Response Rate at Day 28.

Dr Kilian Kelly, Cynata's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to complete patient enrolment in this trial, which has huge importance to Cynata, as well as to patients afflicted with aGvHD, an extremely debilitating and potentially life-threatening disorder. There remains a significant unmet need for safer and more effective treatments, given that existing treatments often fail to prevent poor outcomes, as well as potentially causing serious safety concerns. We are optimistic that the results of this trial will build on the very encouraging results we saw in Phase 1."

By PR Newswire

Cynata Therapeutics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Patient enrolment completed Phase 2 clinical trial Acute graft versus host

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020