Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THE HONEST FARMER Co Ltd, a food manufacturer based in Yeongcheon, Gyeongbuk, announced its entry into the U.S. health snack market with the launch of its export-exclusive brand WELLINUS. The company plans to introduce its Black Barley Brown Rice Chips—made only with Korean-grown black barley and brown rice—starting with its participation in the 2025 LA Korean Festival held at Seoul International Park in Los Angeles.

In the U.S., health-focused consumption continues to grow, particularly within the processed foods category. Demand is increasing for low-calorie, grain-based snacks, as well as gluten-free and additive-free products. THE HONEST FARMER's chips contain 0g trans fat, 0g sodium, and 0g sugar, with each piece delivering approximately 29–32 kcal, positioning it as an attractive option for clean-label-minded consumers.

The company is currently preparing export agreements with U.S. distributors specializing in health foods, online snack platforms, and organic-focused retailers. Packaging and labeling will also be adapted to meet U.S. regulatory requirements. The brand name WELLINUS reflects the meaning "well in us," emphasizing health, trust, and a commitment to clean, transparent food values.

A company spokesperson stated, "Our additive-free grain chips made from Korean black barley and brown rice align perfectly with the clean label trend among U.S. consumers. We plan to position the product not just as a snack, but as a health-conscious option that supports long-term brand growth in the American market."

THE HONEST FARMER expects its U.S. expansion to serve as more than a simple export initiative—marking a strategic step toward becoming a global health snack brand and a key opportunity to demonstrate the competitiveness of K-snacks in North America.