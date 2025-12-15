Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

December 15, 2025 | 15:06
(0) user say
The Korean company is entering the competitive American market with its new line of whole grain based healthy snack chips.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THE HONEST FARMER Co Ltd, a food manufacturer based in Yeongcheon, Gyeongbuk, announced its entry into the U.S. health snack market with the launch of its export-exclusive brand WELLINUS. The company plans to introduce its Black Barley Brown Rice Chips—made only with Korean-grown black barley and brown rice—starting with its participation in the 2025 LA Korean Festival held at Seoul International Park in Los Angeles.

In the U.S., health-focused consumption continues to grow, particularly within the processed foods category. Demand is increasing for low-calorie, grain-based snacks, as well as gluten-free and additive-free products. THE HONEST FARMER's chips contain 0g trans fat, 0g sodium, and 0g sugar, with each piece delivering approximately 29–32 kcal, positioning it as an attractive option for clean-label-minded consumers.

The company is currently preparing export agreements with U.S. distributors specializing in health foods, online snack platforms, and organic-focused retailers. Packaging and labeling will also be adapted to meet U.S. regulatory requirements. The brand name WELLINUS reflects the meaning "well in us," emphasizing health, trust, and a commitment to clean, transparent food values.

A company spokesperson stated, "Our additive-free grain chips made from Korean black barley and brown rice align perfectly with the clean label trend among U.S. consumers. We plan to position the product not just as a snack, but as a health-conscious option that supports long-term brand growth in the American market."

THE HONEST FARMER expects its U.S. expansion to serve as more than a simple export initiative—marking a strategic step toward becoming a global health snack brand and a key opportunity to demonstrate the competitiveness of K-snacks in North America.

By PR Newswire

THE HONEST FARMER Co Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Honest Farmer Black Barley Brown Rice Korean Festival Health Snack Market

Related Contents

Honest Farmer prepares Vietnam entry with healthy K-snacks

Honest Farmer prepares Vietnam entry with healthy K-snacks

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020