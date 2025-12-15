Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

December 15, 2025 | 15:13
(0) user say
The partners demonstrated infrastructure designed to help local businesses and researchers deploy artificial intelligence projects more effectively.

SYDNEY, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avnet and AMD have wrapped up the inaugural 'AMD on Wheels' national roadshow, bringing cutting-edge AI and high-performance computing solutions to innovation hubs across Australia. The initiative reaffirmed the partners as definitive industry leaders by demonstrating the critical intersection of AI, sustainability, and commercial acceleration.

Demonstrating a commitment to the environment that parallels their focus on energy-efficient computing, the roadshow team travelled over 4000 KM through Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide with pure Electric Vehicles, the ZEEKR 7X and ZEEKR 009.

The roadshow shifted focus from individual components to complete, deployable AI and high-performance computing solutions. By showcasing this end-to-end capability, Avnet and AMD reinforced their commitment to providing secure, adaptable, and energy-efficient infrastructure—capabilities that are critical to enabling Australia to capture the broader AI opportunity that analysts estimate could, in an ambitious scenario, add up to around AU$142 billion a year to Australia's GDP by 2030. (Source: Australia's AI Opportunity report, 2025)

"Avnet and AMD are strategically invested in advancing Australia's capability in Responsible AI and next-generation computing," said Tan Aik Hoon, Avnet's Regional President for South Asia, Korea and Avnet United. "This roadshow proved why Avnet is the trusted partner for turning bold ideas into real-world success. Beyond distribution, Avnet helps innovators transform advanced AMD hardware into scalable, sustainable solutions that strengthen Australia's competitive edge."

The tour highlighted that Australia's next leap in innovation requires strong cross-sector collaboration. The 'Industry Collaboration for AI at Scale' panel, featuring leading industry experts and key figures from academia, addressed the critical challenge of scaling projects from pilot phase to full deployment. The ecosystem's resilience and capability were demonstrated by local success stories spanning defense, quantum, and space technology:

  • Advanced Navigation – Delivering Space-Ready Precision Systems
    Advanced Navigation leveraged the "Avnet to the Moon" initiative to support its Laser Measurement Unit for Navigational Aid (LUNA), successfully delivering mission-critical components for operation in space and extreme environments. Through technology and supply support from Avnet and AMD, LUNA shows how local innovation can achieve space-grade reliability and strengthen Australia's position in the global space supply chain.
  • Quantum Brilliance – Scaling Quantum from Lab to Market
    Quantum Brilliance advanced toward commercial deployment by transitioning to the AVNET+ AMD based ADRS1000 SOM. Despite global shortages, Avnet secured timely delivery, enabling QB to move from prototypes to production. The collaboration highlights how reliable supply chains can accelerate quantum commercialization and maintain Australia's competitive edge in frontier technologies.
  • Liquid Instruments – Bringing Agentic AI to Test & Measurement
    Liquid Instruments is advancing test and measurement with Generative Instrumentation and agentic AI on its Moku platform, powered by AMD FPGAs. Launching with Moku:Delta in 2026, these natural-language-driven tools let engineers create and configure instruments in minutes. With support from Avnet and AMD, Moku is enabling faster, smarter experimentation across Australia's research and manufacturing sectors.
  • Silentium Defence – Advancing Passive Radar for Defence, Space Surveillance and Critical Infrastructure
    Silentium Defence SWaP-optimized passive radar systems, built on AMD technology, demonstrate how long-term collaboration accelerates defence-grade sensing. With Avnet's global supply chain and engineering support, Silentium Defence has moved from early prototypes to production-ready platforms, giving global customers stronger capability in next-generation radar technology.

"The next wave of AI innovation in Australia must be built on a foundation of Responsibility and Efficiency," said Steven Fong, Corporate Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan Embedded Sales at AMD. "We are committed to delivering the energy-efficient computing power that fuels this responsible acceleration, helping partners secure their competitive edge while aligning with national sustainability goals."

Avnet and AMD see the roadshow not as an endpoint, but as a blueprint for the future of Australian technology. By strengthening the pipeline between world-class research and commercial deployment, the partners are actively creating the foundational infrastructure—from the most advanced processors to the most secure supply chain—that will guarantee Australia's resilience and long-term technological leadership in the global AI landscape.

Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

By PR Newswire

Avnet

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Avnet AMD Artificial Intelligence projects Highperformance computing solutions

Related Contents

IBM plus AMD forge next-gen silicon alliance

IBM plus AMD forge next-gen silicon alliance

Supermicro unveils AMD-powered liquid and air-cooled AI platforms

Supermicro unveils AMD-powered liquid and air-cooled AI platforms

Mitac computing leverages latest AMD enterprise technologies offering leadership performance and density for ai-driven data center workloads

Mitac computing leverages latest AMD enterprise technologies offering leadership performance and density for ai-driven data center workloads

Avnet signs MoU with Nha Trang University for nurturing next-generation tech talents

Avnet signs MoU with Nha Trang University for nurturing next-generation tech talents

Avnet showcases integrated IoT connectivity solutions in Vietnam

Avnet showcases integrated IoT connectivity solutions in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Official streaming platform launches for Games of the Future Abu Dhabi

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Zaksimlab to launch cabbage based electrolyte functional drink

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Avnet and AMD showcase scalable AI solutions for Australia

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Honest Farmer targets US with Wellinus barley rice chips

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020