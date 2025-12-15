Corporate

Coder sets up Taiwan JV for global digital authentication push

December 15, 2025 | 14:34
(0) user say
This move is designed to scale its innovative invisible security technology for wider international adoption from a key Asian hub.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coder, a deep-tech innovator specializing in invisible digital security codes, announced the establishment of a joint venture (JV) in Taiwan, marking a major milestone in its global expansion. The move follows growing demand from international brands seeking advanced anti-counterfeiting and supply-chain authentication solutions.

The Coder's proprietary technology embeds an invisible, camera-readable code into virtually any material surface - such as paper, plastic, leather, or metal - using existing printing, laser engraving, molding, or pressing equipment. The code is invisible to the naked eye but instantly readable through smartphones and standard digital devices, enabling fast verification without requiring new hardware or major workflow changes.

"Our technology offers global brands a highly secure and practical way to authenticate products and block unauthorized distribution," said Haeng-Woon Park, CEO of The Coder. "Unlike RFID or NFC tags, our invisible codes cannot be cloned or removed, providing a much stronger layer of protection."

JV Strategy to Accelerate Market Entry

With rising interest from cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and luxury brands, The Coder selected Taiwan as its first overseas base due to its strong connections with European luxury brands and Southeast Asia's high-value footwear manufacturing brands.

To speed up market entry and reduce operational risk, The Coder adopted a JV-based approach, partnering with Taiwanese manufacturer MINZ. The company also received support from Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN), which provided legal, administrative, and business development.

The JV is scheduled to complete setup by year-end and begin operations on January 1.

Global Growth Platform Built Through the Taiwan JV

The Taiwan JV will function as The Coder's central platform for scaling multiple global initiatives. Its initial focus is to support international brands implementing invisible code–based authentication, where demand is rapidly increasing, especially among luxury and high-value product categories.

Beyond authentication, the JV will lead The Coder into new regulatory and industrial markets. With the European Union advancing its Digital Product Passport (DPP) framework, The Coder plans to offer manufacturers a secure method to track product origins, material composition, and sustainability metrics across the supply chain.

The JV will also support expansion into the China security market and serve as a launchpad for broader growth across Indonesia, Turkey, India, and Pakistan beginning in 2025. These markets represent significant global manufacturing and consumer hubs, giving The Coder a strong foundation for long-term international scaling.

The company aims to surpass USD 3.2 million in overseas revenue next year.

Advancing Machine-Readable Identity for the AI Era

At its Korea headquarters, The Coder continues strengthening its core technologies for future AI and robotics applications. The company is also developing new formats, including sound-based codes, to expand the possibilities of secure machine-readable identification.

By PR Newswire

The Coder

TagTag:
Coder Taiwan JV Invisible digital security Authentication solutions

