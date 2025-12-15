Corporate

Creatip wins gold for Independent Agency of the Year in Korea

December 15, 2025 | 14:45
(0) user say
The digital marketing leader was recognised for its exceptional work and expanding influence across the Asia Pacific region.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATIP, a leading independent digital marketing agency in Korea, announced that it has won Gold in the Independent Agency of the Year category and Silver in the Performance Marketing Agency of the Year category at the 2025 Agency of the Year (AOY) Awards, hosted by Campaign.

The AOY Awards evaluate agencies not only on campaign results but also on business growth, strategic excellence, creativity, culture, innovation, regional expansion, and leadership. Among all categories, the Independent Agency of the Year – Gold is regarded as one of the most competitive and rigorous distinctions in the Asia-Pacific marketing industry.

CREATIP was recognized for its strong independent operational capabilities, financial stability, integrated marketing expertise, and digital-first creative approach. In the Performance Marketing category, the agency earned high marks for its data-driven media execution, ROI-focused strategies, AI-powered optimization, and consistently strong results for brands entering or expanding in Korea, Japan, and the broader Asia market.

Since 2020, CREATIP has been recognized annually by the AOY Awards, previously earning distinctions in Influencer Marketing and Social Media Marketing. In 2025, the agency further strengthened its position as a top Korea performance marketing agency, especially after being officially appointed as a NAVER certified agency. With this designation, CREATIP expanded its expertise in NAVER marketing and NAVER ads management, enhancing its data- and AI-driven optimization model to deliver stronger results for brands entering the Korean market.

Following the launch of its Japan office in 2023, CREATIP has continued to expand its footprint across Asia. The agency has confirmed plans to open a new office in Taipei, China in January 2026, offering improved accessibility to key Asian markets and strengthening collaboration with regional partners. With hubs in Korea, Japan, and Taipei, China, CREATIP is building a three-market APAC network to deliver localized creative, influencer strategies, social media content, and performance marketing solutions tailored to each region.

"Our Gold recognition as Independent Agency of the Year confirms that CREATIP has become a truly global marketing agency with strong influence across the Asian market," said Deukil (Daniel) Kong, Founder & CEO of CREATIP.

"With our expansion from Japan to Taipei, China, we aim to become the most effective and reliable partner for global brands entering the Korean, Japanese, and broader APAC markets."

Today, CREATIP continues to support global brands looking for Korean market entry, Japan expansion, or APAC-wide digital marketing, offering integrated solutions across influencer marketing, social content, brand strategy, and performance-driven growth.

By PR Newswire

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Creatip Digital marketing leader Independent digital marketing

