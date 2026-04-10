Oricell Therapeutics raises $110 million for solid tumor CAR-T

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oricell Therapeutics Holdings Limited ("Oricell"), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative cancer immunotherapies, today announced the cumulative closing of a pre-IPO financing round in excess of $110 million. The round was co-led by Vivo Capital, Beijing Medical and Health Care Industry Investment Fund, Qiming Venture Partners, and a leading global healthcare fund. The syndicate included an international sovereign wealth fund, E-Town Capital, Luxin Venture Capital, NGS Super, Elikon Investment, and Talon Capital.

Proceeds will be strategically allocated to accelerate Oricell's global expansion and clinical development, while strengthening its technological capabilities and paving the way to capital market milestones.

As a frontrunner in cell therapy, OriCell is focused on engineering CAR-Ts with global clinical impact, having already secured confirmatory proof-of-concept (POC) data across multiple pipelines. By leveraging its proprietary triad: the Ori®Ab antibody screening and engineering platform, the Ori®Armoring functional enhancement platform, and the OnGo (Fast) rapid CMC manufacturing expertise, the company has built a differentiated portfolio that positions it at the vanguard of the global CAR-T race.

OriCell's lead asset, Ori-C101, is a GPC3-targeted autologous CAR-T therapy for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Having successfully navigated investigator-initiated trials (IIT) and a registrational Phase 1 study, the program is now gearing up for pivotal trials. Clinical readouts have demonstrated a best-in-class efficacy and safety profile, with data highlighted at major forums including the ASCO Annual Meeting. With these promising results, Ori-C101 is positioned to become the first-in-class CAR-T therapy approved globally for HCC.

Beyond its lead asset, Oricell is aggressively advancing a diverse portfolio of next-generation modalities, including secreted, rapid-production, and in vivo CAR-T programs.

Dr. Huanfeng Yang, Chairman and CEO of Oricell Therapeutics, stated: "This financing is a testament to the global potential of our science and the dedication of our team. As we approach key inflection points in our clinical programs, our priority is clear: expedite the global development of our core assets and deepening our research into revolutionary technologies, including in vivo CAR-T and solid tumor CAR-T. We are committed to delivering transformative therapies that offer real hope to cancer patients worldwide, positioning Oricell as a dominant force in the global immunotherapy arena."

Shan Fu, Managing Partner at Vivo Capital, commented: "While cell therapy is undoubtedly the future of oncology, solid tumors remain the industry's toughest nut to crack. Oricell distinguishes itself not just through best-in-class clinical data for its GPC3 CAR-T, but also through a pragmatic and visionary roadmap for next-generation modalities like in vivo CAR-T. We have high conviction in their integrated 'Platform and Pipeline' strategy and believe they are poised to set the new standard of care in the field. Vivo Capital is eager to deploy our global network to accelerate Oricell's expansion into international markets."

William Hu, Managing Partner at Qiming Venture Partners, stated: "As an early investor that has stood with Oricell since the Pre-A round, we have witnessed every milestone of its journey—from technological exploration to pipeline realization, and from local innovation to global expansion. We look forward to Oricell leveraging breakthrough cell therapy solutions and stronger clinical data to define the next generation of cancer care, bringing hope to patients worldwide."

About Oricell Therapeutics

Oricell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell therapies to address unmet needs in oncology and immunology. Powered by a proprietary technology triad: Ori®Ab (antibody discovery), Ori®Armoring (T-cell enhancement), and OnGo CMC (rapid manufacturing), Oricell has advanced a diversified pipeline targeting both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. This technical prowess and global strategy are exemplified by the development of another core candidate, OriCAR-017. Supported by compelling data from IIT in China, the program paved the way into global development, rapidly securing IND approvals from both China NMPA and US FDA, along with FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track Designation (FTD). OriCAR-017 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and robust efficacy in both IIT and registrational clinical trials, with data featured at leading global conferences including 2022 ASCO, 2022 EHA, 2024 ASCO, and published in top-tier academic journals The Lancet Haematology. These milestones underscore Oricell' capabilities in regulatory strategy, clinical development, and global execution, reflecting its commitment to transforming the future of cell therapy and delivering new hope to patients worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.oricell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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