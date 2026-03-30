Organon launches Her Health Grants across Asia Pacific

SYDNEY, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organon Asia Pacific Cluster today announced the 2026 Her Health Grant recipients for the Asia Pacific region, marking a significant milestone in efforts to strengthen and expand women's health initiatives across the region.

The Her Health Grants are designed to support organizations that expand access, equity, and informed choice for women and girls—areas where the Asia Pacific region continues to face significant unmet needs.

This year, five not-for-profit organizations in the Organon's Asia Pacific Cluster were successful in receiving a Her Health Grant submission, underscoring the importance of our region within Organon's global mission, particularly in sexual, reproductive and maternal health.

This year's grant round attracted exceptionally strong submissions from across the region, showcasing the depth of expertise, innovation, and community–led commitment to improving health outcomes for women across diverse communities. Organon congratulates all recipients for their outstanding proposals and their dedication to delivering meaningful, sustainable impact for women and girls.

Five organizations have been chosen for their strong, community–driven solutions to improving women's health. These are:

Australia – Menopause and Eczema: Improving Care Navigation and Health Outcomes for Australian Women

Eczema Support Australia will implement a project supporting women experiencing menopause and eczema, improving care pathways and access to tailored information and support.

India – AWESOMM_HER: Awareness and Informed Decision–Making for Adolescent Girls

PSI India will support school–linked health information programs and community outreach initiatives that strengthen adolescent girls' ability to make informed decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

Indonesia – REACH (Revitalizing Equitable Access and Choice for Her)

UNFPA Indonesia will focus on expanding equitable access to contraceptive options and reproductive health information for women and girls in underserved communities.

Thailand – Smart Family Planning in Action (Phase 2)

Kenan Asia will expand access to modern contraception and strengthen evidence–based family planning programs through community outreach and provider training.

Vietnam – Enhancing Access to Contraceptives and Reproductive Health Services for Women Workers in Industrial Zones

UNFPA Vietnam will work to improve contraceptive access and reproductive health services for women workers in industrial zones, who often face limited mobility and barriers to healthcare.

Speaking to the significance of this year's announcement, Andreas Daugaard Jørgensen, Managing Director of Organon Asia Pacific, said: "With Asia Pacific receiving a significant number of the global Her Health Grant allocation, the region's fast–growing and unmet healthcare needs are unmistakable. Practical advocacy and on–the–ground support are what drive meaningful progress for women's health. These Her Health Grants elevate community leadership and ensure that solutions reflect the realities of the women they serve. At Organon, we listen to women and act with purpose, because healthier women and girls strengthen societies—and we are proud to partner in creating tangible, positive impact."

Programs and activities funded by Her Health grants remain independently designed and implemented by the organizations in question.