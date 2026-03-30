DMI 2026 annual summit concludes in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSCI Technology Co., Ltd. hosted the "DMI 2026 Annual Summit" at the Financial Convention Centre of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on 26 March 2026, bringing together nearly 300 participants from government, financial institutions and across the industry. Held under the theme of "Riding the Wave of Global Expansion, Chinese-funded Fixed Income Embarks on a New Journey", the summit delved into the RMB internationalization process amid the restructuring of the global financial landscape, as well as the global expansion of Chinese-funded institutions leveraging Hong Kong's role as an international financial center. The summit facilitated in-depth discussions on core topics including macro trends and policy perspectives, the overseas development paths of Chinese-funded institutions, and RMB asset innovation, offering forward-looking insights into the future of the Asia-Pacific fixed income market.

Deepening a Global Vision, Empowering RMB Internationalization

Against the backdrop of global "de-dollarization" and an evolving monetary landscape, RMB internationalization and the global expansion of Chinese-funded institutions are entering a new phase of coordinated development. By hosting the summit in Hong Kong, CSCI Technology highlighted the city's role as a gateway between the Chinese mainland and global capital markets. Focusing on RMB internationalization and the overseas expansion of Chinese-funded institutions, the summit explored how policy, markets and technology can work together to support high-quality growth in the Chinese-funded fixed income market.

Government, Industry and Research Communities Share Insights on Fixed Income Opportunities

Hosted by Ms. Yun Wang, Director of the News and Intelligence Department of CSCI Technology, the summit opened with remarks by Mr. Chun-sing Lam, Member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, and Mr. Long Wang, Chairman of the Greaterbay Financier Association (GFA). Mr. Lam noted that both the national Proposal for the 15th Five-Year Plan and the latest Budget Speech of the Hong Kong SAR Government send clear policy signals to support Hong Kong in strengthening its role as an international financial center. He added that Hong Kong will advance high-quality financial development through RMB internationalization, Greater Bay Area financial cooperation, financial technology, green finance and financial infrastructure.

Speaking from the perspectives of industry coordination and user demand, Mr. Long Wang said that as financial policies in Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Macao and other markets continue to improve, younger investors are placing greater emphasis on asset allocation, cross-border services and fund security. He said the industry should better align with both user demand and policy direction, refine product design and service support, and provide stronger backing for the overseas expansion of Chinese-funded institutions and the coordinated development of cross-border finance.

In the keynote session, Mr. Wenchao Fan, Head of Fixed Income and Currency Products Development at HKEX, delivered "Shaping a New Pattern for Hong Kong's Bond Market". He said Hong Kong, as a key capital market platform linking the Chinese mainland and the world, is continuing to strengthen its position in the debt capital market. As RMB internationalization advances, HKEX will keep enhancing bond products, market ecosystems and trading infrastructure across both the primary and secondary markets, attract more international issuers and investors, and further raise the global profile of Hong Kong's bond market.

Ms. Yaman Cheng, Chief Macro Strategy Analyst at China Galaxy International Securities, shared her views on "China's Resilience Amid Global Risk Resonance". She said the global financial market is facing multiple overlapping risks, and that Chinese-funded institutions going global should place greater emphasis on risk management, compliance and cross-border asset allocation. She added that Chinese assets remain attractive thanks to industrial advantages, policy stability and diversified allocation value, while Hong Kong will continue to play a key role in RMB internationalization and cross-border financial cooperation.

The roundtable discussion was a highlight of the summit. Hosted by Mr. Jiajie Xu of CSCI Technology, the panel brought together Mr. Hao Zhou, Chief Economist at Guotai Junan International; Mr. Long Wang, Chairman of the Greaterbay Financier Association; Mr. Zhengben Chu , Asia Pacific Business Director at Muzinich & Co.; Ms. Qin Wu , Head of CSPI Credit Ratings; Mr. Zhongda Xin, Head of the Bond and Note Business Department at Finloop; and Mr. Junhao Yang, Chief Executive Officer at CCX Green Finance International. The speakers discussed "The Asia-Pacific Fixed Income Market Under Global Changes: Hong Kong's Opportunities and the Overseas Expansion of Chinese-funded Institutions".

Panelists agreed that geopolitical risks, inflation uncertainty and diverging rate cycles are reshaping global capital markets, making the value of fixed-income assets increasingly clear. They said Hong Kong's role as a bridge between the mainland and global markets, together with its mature offshore RMB market and growing ecosystem in green finance, digital bonds and professional services, will continue to support Chinese-funded institutions in offshore financing, asset allocation and international expansion. With more Chinese-funded enterprises going global, continued growth in the offshore RMB bond market, and wider use of technologies such as AI and blockchain in issuance, trading, risk control and investment research, the Asia-Pacific fixed income market is entering a new phase of structural opportunity.

Empowering the Industry with Technology, Unfolding a New Chapter for Chinese-funded Fixed Income

The first half of the agenda concluded with the "DMI Product Outlook" session. Mr. Zhiyuan Xu, Managing Director of CSCI Technology, delivered a speech titled "DMI: Building an Intelligent Investment Research Platform for the Asian Fixed Income Market", outlining DMI's recent progress and future vision as an integrated information platform for the Asian fixed income market. Over the past year, DMI has advanced across multiple product lines: its book-building system now supports automated management of the full primary issuance process; its new-issue commentary feature, combined with AI-based quantitative models, offers pricing range forecasts; and its AI research report function helps investment professionals quickly extract key insights. Looking ahead, DMI will continue to provide one-stop services including real-time structured data, public opinion tracking and credit analysis, while embracing AI, supporting users in building intelligent applications, and expanding collaboration with the HKEX bond market and other partners.

Saluting Industry Benchmarks, Honoring Outstanding Professionals

The second half of the summit featured the award ceremony for the 2025 "DMI China Offshore Bond House Awards". Mr. Zhongliang Wu, Co-Managing Director of CSCI Technology, delivered opening remarks. The summit then announced the winning institutions and invited their representatives on stage for the presentation ceremony. As one of the summit's key segments, the awards recognize outstanding institutions in the China offshore bond market and highlight the industry's strengths in product innovation, professional services and market expansion.

In 2025, CSCI Technology also introduced the 2025 "DMI China Offshore Bond Individual Awards", which were presented at the summit for the first time. The awards honor professionals who have made sustained contributions to the industry through expertise, innovation and leadership. Following public voting and review by a professional jury, nearly 20 outstanding individuals were selected.

The summit concluded with a networking reception, where attendees continued discussions on the development of the Chinese-funded fixed income market, cross-border cooperation and market innovation.

The summit provided a high-level platform for dialogue and offered useful insights for Chinese-funded institutions navigating a new stage of global expansion. Looking ahead, CSCI Technology will continue to work with partners to deepen its presence in the Asian offshore bond OTC market, advance technology-enabled development and support the continued growth of the Asia-Pacific fixed income market.