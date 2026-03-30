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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jay Chou album surpasses RMB 100 million on Tencent Music

March 30, 2026 | 09:41
(0) user say
The Taiwanese artist's latest release achieved the revenue milestone on the Chinese streaming platform as the company expanded international distribution.

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandopop superstar Jay Chou's 16th studio album "Children of the Sun" premiered worldwide on March 25, with an exclusive release on Tencent Music Entertainment Group's platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music. Since pre-orders launched on March 19, the album's sales have continued to climb, with total revenue across all platforms exceeding 100 million RMB, confirming Jay Chou's enduring appeal.

The album features 13 tracks, including 12 newly composed songs and a bonus track, "Christmas Star," created for fans, marking his most extensive tracklist to date. Blending diverse styles such as classical, Chinese-style music, romantic ballads, and Western rap, the album also includes a song dedicated to his youngest daughter, Jacinda.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group supported the release with an integrated online and offline campaign. Online, QQ Music launched teaser content, pre-orders, and interactive fan activations such as the "Heart Puzzle" and "Surprise Lucky Bag." Fans who purchase the digital album gain access to exclusive digital perks, including customized profile themes and premium account IDs, while those who buy the SVIP Limited Bundles will receive officially licensed merchandise meticulously designed by JVR Music, including NFC collector's cards, physical lyric cards, and a physical medal, seamlessly blending technology with ritual, creating high-value exclusive memorabilia with high collection value.

Offline, Tencent Music Entertainment Group activated themed installations in 48 cities across China, covering 74 landmark locations, including drone light shows and other fan engagement activities. The campaign will also extend internationally, with large-format digital billboards set to appear in New York's Times Square and major commercial districts across China, inviting global audiences to engage with the album launch.

As long-term strategic partners, Tencent Music and JVR Music released Jay Chou's first digital album "Aiyo, Not Bad" in 2014, and "Greatest Works of Art" in 2022—a work that set a record as an "Epic Hall of Fame Album." Through the combination of exclusive distribution and coordinated promotional initiatives, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has further accelerated the global rollout of Jay Chou's new album, deepening its connection with fans around the world.

In recent years, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has expanded its music rights ecosystem, spanning premium global content and diverse audiences, enabling high-quality music to reach listeners worldwide.

By PR Newswire

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

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