TAG Macau wins best FBO award at 2026 AIN Awards

MACAU and LONDON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Aviation today announced that TAG Macau FBO has achieved a major milestone after securing three top honours at the 2026 Aviation International News (AIN) FBO Awards, including the prestigious Best FBO (Rest of World) title.

The win represents a landmark moment for the young facility, which opened in 2019. In a remarkable ascent, TAG Macau surpassed a long-standing category leader, which had held the top position for 19 consecutive years — underscoring the exceptional performance and rapid rise of TAG's Macau operation.

In addition to taking the overall category, TAG Macau FBO was also named Highest Rated FBO in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. General Manager Rita Tam received the Above & Beyond Award for the fourth time, recognising her consistent excellence in leadership and service.

TAG Macau FBO has earned strong praise from AIN readers across all key evaluation areas: Line Service, Passenger Amenities, Pilot Amenities, Facilities, and Customer Service. Located beside Macau International Airport, the facility spans 693 sqm (7,460 sqft) and features on‑site customs and immigration clearance, a refreshment bar, a passenger lounge, two configurable VIP lounges, and a pilot lounge equipped with snooze rooms and shower facilities. Its 19‑member customer service team is noted for its precision, warmth, and attentiveness.

In 2024, the FBO became one of the youngest facilities globally to achieve IS-BAH Stage 3 accreditation, highlighting its advanced operational discipline and mature safety culture.

"This year's achievements are extraordinary," said Steven Young, Chairman of TAG Aviation. "For a young FBO like TAG Macau to earn three major AIN honours — including Best FBO (Rest of World) — speaks volumes about the team's dedication. Surpassing a long‑established leader after nearly two decades shows what can be accomplished with sincerity, precision, and an unrelenting commitment to service. Rita and her team have built something truly exceptional, and this recognition from pilots, crews, and operators worldwide reflects the heart and professionalism they bring every day."