Ooredoo Partners with Polystar on Network Analytics

February 04, 2026 | 11:27
(0) user say
The telecommunications group signed a framework agreement for artificial intelligence-enhanced mobile and broadband analytics solutions across its operations.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ooredoo Group has signed a new framework agreement to deploy Polystar's advanced mobile and fixed broadband analytics solutions, across several of its networks. The solution stack includes OSIX Monitoring, Kalix Analytics and Kalix DataOps processing capabilities.

The project will replace multiple solutions, from different vendors, and bring advanced analytics capabilities together into a single, unified platform. This will deliver tailored insights, including AI-powered analysis, that meet the specific needs of different user teams across the Group.

Building on a long-standing relationship between Polystar, Ooredoo Group and its operating companies in Qatar, Kuwait and Tunisia, the ambitious deployment will be delivered in three phases.

It began with a fast-tracked rollout that has already established a scalable analytics foundation across key services, including Ooredoo's 5G SA investments.

Subsequent phases will expand data integration and enrichment through Polystar's DataOps capabilities, before leveraging AI and machine learning to support advanced Network Assurance use cases - such as performance optimization, targeted operational efficiency gains, customer experience enhancement, and improved strategic decision-making -throughout the Group's operations.

"Ooredoo's investment in our solutions is a significant vote of confidence in our technology and ongoing innovations. It also reflects the deep alignment between Ooredoo's leadership and our parent, Elisa Industriq - technically and strategically - to deliver long-term value," says Stephen Preston, CEO, Polystar, Elisa Industriq.

The adoption of AI is a core strategic priority for Ooredoo and is intended to provide new capabilities across the whole organization, while also enabling local, market-specific initiatives.

"Our direction is clear. By unifying key analytics systems onto a single platform, we are creating a strong foundation for insight-driven decision-making across both fixed and mobile networks. This approach allows us to support the specific needs of our operating companies while scaling advanced analytics and AI use cases in a structured and consistent way. Our collaboration with Polystar of Elisa Industriq reflects a shared focus on performance, operational excellence, and delivering better outcomes for our customers," says Timos Tsokanis, Group Chief Information Technology Officer at Ooredoo.

"At Ooredoo Qatar, our commitment to customer experience is at the core of every technological decision we make. By strengthening our data foundations and enhancing the way we translate insights into action, we ensure that every improvement in our network directly benefits our customers. Working alongside Polystar of Elisa Industriq enables us to elevate service quality, accelerate issue resolution, and deliver a more seamless, consistent experience across all touchpoints," says Hicham Siblini, Chief Technology & Infrastructure Officer, Ooredoo Qatar.

The successful completion of the initial rollout demonstrates the agility and close collaboration between the combined teams. As the deployment progresses, Ooredoo expects to secure early benefits as it continues its transformation journey, confirming the value of its investment in Polystar's solutions.

By PR Newswire

Elisa Oyj

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ooredoo Polystar

