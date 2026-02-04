Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nota AI Partners with FuriosaAI on Optimisation

February 04, 2026 | 12:15
(0) user say
The model compression company secured a supply agreement with the AI chip firm, extending commercial deployment into data centre environments.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI (CEO Myungsu Chae), a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, announced that it has signed a technology supply contract to provide its AI model optimization platform, 'NetsPresso®,' for FuriosaAI's flagship chip, 'RNGD (pronounced "Renegade").

This contract signifies that NetsPresso® has established itself as an essential technology not only for low-spec devices but also in the high-performance computing infrastructure sector. NetsPresso® is a platform that reduces AI model sizes by up to 90% while maintaining accuracy, enabling efficient optimization and deployment of AI models tailored to specific hardware specifications.

Through this agreement, Nota AI's advanced optimization technology will be utilized to enhance the inference performance of RNGD, ensuring rapid and stable operation of large-scale AI models. Notably, this collaboration allows Nota AI to broaden its supply range beyond mobile, PC, and automotive APs into the AI server and data center semiconductor sectors, effectively expanding its influence across the entire AI optimization market.

In addition to the supply contract, the two companies have agreed to establish a strategic partnership based on 'Nota Vision Agent (NVA),' Nota AI's vision AI solution. By introducing a packaged solution that combines Nota AI's NVA with FuriosaAI's RNGD, the companies have laid the groundwork for a substantial and concrete business cooperation system designed to accelerate revenue growth. Following a technical cooperation MOU in November and the current definitive supply contract, this latest partnership for a joint business model solidifies a close collaboration spanning from R&D to commrcialization.

FuriosaAI expects to increase the utility and competitiveness of its NPU products across a wide range of industrial sites by leveraging Nota AI's optimization solutions. Similarly, Nota AI plans to secure new business opportunities in various industrial sectors, including physical AI, by supplying high-performance, lightweight AI models in a package integrated with FuriosaAI's NPU.

"This contract is a result of NetsPresso®'s optimization technology expanding beyond on-device environments like mobile and mobility into high-performance data centers, proving its commercial value once again," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. "As a strategic partner of FuriosaAI, we will continue to demonstrate the prowess of Korea's AI technology in the global market."

June Paik, CEO of FuriosaAI, stated, "The combination of FuriosaAI's innovative NPU technology and Nota AI's sophisticated optimization capabilities represents a meaningful step in demonstrating the global competitiveness of Korea's AI innovation. Through close technical collaboration with Nota AI, we will showcase solutions that provide overwhelming performance and efficiency in real-world industrial settings."

By PR Newswire

Nota AI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nota AI FuriosaAI

Related Contents

Nota AI eyes KOSDAQ, IPO papers filed

Nota AI eyes KOSDAQ, IPO papers filed

Nota AI Gets Fast-Track Nod for KOSDAQ Listing

Nota AI Gets Fast-Track Nod for KOSDAQ Listing

Nota AI partners with Renesas on AI driver monitoring system

Nota AI partners with Renesas on AI driver monitoring system

AI Startup Nota Seeks KOSDAQ Listing, Aims to Redefine Model Optimization

AI Startup Nota Seeks KOSDAQ Listing, Aims to Redefine Model Optimization

Nota AI® Partners with Alliance Traffic Systems for Strategic Middle East Expansion

Nota AI® Partners with Alliance Traffic Systems for Strategic Middle East Expansion

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nota AI Partners with FuriosaAI on Optimisation

Nota AI Partners with FuriosaAI on Optimisation

Hyundai Mobis Establishes Display Technology Alliance

Hyundai Mobis Establishes Display Technology Alliance

Carat AI Launches Agent App Store

Carat AI Launches Agent App Store

Autozi Signs $500 Million European Partnership

Autozi Signs $500 Million European Partnership

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020