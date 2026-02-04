Nota AI Partners with FuriosaAI on Optimisation

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nota AI (CEO Myungsu Chae), a company specializing in AI model compression and optimization, announced that it has signed a technology supply contract to provide its AI model optimization platform, 'NetsPresso®,' for FuriosaAI's flagship chip, 'RNGD (pronounced "Renegade").

This contract signifies that NetsPresso® has established itself as an essential technology not only for low-spec devices but also in the high-performance computing infrastructure sector. NetsPresso® is a platform that reduces AI model sizes by up to 90% while maintaining accuracy, enabling efficient optimization and deployment of AI models tailored to specific hardware specifications.

Through this agreement, Nota AI's advanced optimization technology will be utilized to enhance the inference performance of RNGD, ensuring rapid and stable operation of large-scale AI models. Notably, this collaboration allows Nota AI to broaden its supply range beyond mobile, PC, and automotive APs into the AI server and data center semiconductor sectors, effectively expanding its influence across the entire AI optimization market.

In addition to the supply contract, the two companies have agreed to establish a strategic partnership based on 'Nota Vision Agent (NVA),' Nota AI's vision AI solution. By introducing a packaged solution that combines Nota AI's NVA with FuriosaAI's RNGD, the companies have laid the groundwork for a substantial and concrete business cooperation system designed to accelerate revenue growth. Following a technical cooperation MOU in November and the current definitive supply contract, this latest partnership for a joint business model solidifies a close collaboration spanning from R&D to commrcialization.

FuriosaAI expects to increase the utility and competitiveness of its NPU products across a wide range of industrial sites by leveraging Nota AI's optimization solutions. Similarly, Nota AI plans to secure new business opportunities in various industrial sectors, including physical AI, by supplying high-performance, lightweight AI models in a package integrated with FuriosaAI's NPU.

"This contract is a result of NetsPresso®'s optimization technology expanding beyond on-device environments like mobile and mobility into high-performance data centers, proving its commercial value once again," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. "As a strategic partner of FuriosaAI, we will continue to demonstrate the prowess of Korea's AI technology in the global market."

June Paik, CEO of FuriosaAI, stated, "The combination of FuriosaAI's innovative NPU technology and Nota AI's sophisticated optimization capabilities represents a meaningful step in demonstrating the global competitiveness of Korea's AI innovation. Through close technical collaboration with Nota AI, we will showcase solutions that provide overwhelming performance and efficiency in real-world industrial settings."