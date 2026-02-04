Corporate

Ispire Technology Sets Earnings Call Date

February 04, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
The vaping technology manufacturer announced timing for its fiscal second-quarter results presentation to investors and analysts.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a trailblazer in vaping technology and precision dosing, announced today that it will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 am ET on Friday, February 6, 2026, to discuss the Company's financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2025.

To listen to the conference call, please dial in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please ask for the "Ispire Technology Call."

  • Date: Friday, February 6, 2026
  • Time: 8:00 am ET
  • Dial-In Numbers: United States 877-451-6152 or International +1 201-389-0879

This conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1749224&tp_key=1ec45fe266.

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available until 11:59 pm ET on Friday, February 20, 2026. To listen, please dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671. Use the passcode 13758138 to access the replay.

By PR Newswire

Ispire Technology Inc.

