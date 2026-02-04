Corporate

Jiuzi Holdings Strengthens Xinhui Solar Partnership

February 04, 2026 | 11:51
(0) user say
The electric vehicle seller deepened collaboration with the solar company, which committed thirty million dollars for Southeast Asian market expansion.

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) (the "Company") today announced that its strategic cooperation with Xinhui Solar Technology Group Co., Ltd. has further deepened. Building on prior collaboration, the two parties have continued to align on long-term cooperation priorities and regional deployment strategies in Southeast Asia's new energy infrastructure and new energy vehicle service markets. Xinhui Solar plans to make an additional US$30 million private placement investment in the Company to support the acceleration of related business initiatives.

The Company stated that both parties intend to leverage their respective strengths in new energy industry resources, technological capabilities, capital support, and regional market development to jointly advance EV charging infrastructure, new energy vehicle service platforms, and related energy management solutions across Southeast Asia. The cooperation is expected to be implemented on a phased and project-based basis, with a focus on scalability and replicability across the region.

As part of the deepening cooperation, the parties have reached a common understanding regarding the overall framework for a proposed Southeast Asia joint venture and have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide guidance for future collaboration. The proposed joint venture is envisioned as an important platform for regional operations, while its structure and implementation details remain subject to further discussion and arrangement.

The Company noted that the proposed additional US$30 million investment by Xinhui Solar, subject to the satisfaction of relevant conditions and internal approval procedures, is expected to provide sustained financial support for its Southeast Asia strategy. Jiuzi Holdings will continue to advance its overseas business expansion in a prudent and compliant manner, deepen industrial collaboration, and steadily implement its international growth strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

By PR Newswire

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc

