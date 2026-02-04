Autozi Signs $500 Million European Partnership

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) ("Autozi" or the "Company") today announced that it has further deepened its cooperation with Velocar Ltd.(known in China as Tianjin MaShang Haoche Information Technology Ltd.), advancing an M&A-oriented collaboration focused on European cross-border automotive supply chain operations. As part of this strengthened cooperation, the parties have set a shared objective to achieve approximately US$500 million in revenue within the next three years.

The Company noted that discussions between Autozi and Velocar Ltd. began approximately six months ago. Following initial engagement, the parties formally established a business partnership around three months ago and commenced cooperation in areas including cross-border vehicle supply, channel coordination, and localized services. Through continued communication, in-depth exchanges, and multiple rounds of business discussions, the two parties gradually developed a deeper understanding of each other's strategic priorities, resource strengths, and potential synergies.

As cooperation progressed, both parties recognized that further deepening the relationship through M&A-driven integration could accelerate business expansion and improve operational efficiency. Based on this shared understanding, the parties recently aligned on the overall approach to the proposed M&A cooperation and entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) as a transitional arrangement to facilitate the next phase of collaboration.

Autozi stated that the proposed cooperation aims to combine Velocar Ltd.'s strengths in vehicle circulation, distribution networks, and end-market services in Europe with Autozi's capabilities in digital supply chain platforms, industry resource integration, and capital operations. Through systematic collaboration, the parties plan to expand market coverage and drive sustained revenue growth in Europe, with the goal of reaching approximately US$500 million in revenue over the next three years.

The Company added that it will continue to advance the proposed cooperation in a prudent and compliant manner, steadily implementing subsequent arrangements and further strengthening strategic alignment with Velocar Ltd. as part of its long-term globalization strategy.

