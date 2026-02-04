Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Autozi Signs $500 Million European Partnership

February 04, 2026 | 12:00
(0) user say
The automotive technology company formalised a half-billion-dollar cooperation framework with Velocar to accelerate supply chain expansion across Europe.

BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (Nasdaq: AZI) ("Autozi" or the "Company") today announced that it has further deepened its cooperation with Velocar Ltd.(known in China as Tianjin MaShang Haoche Information Technology Ltd.), advancing an M&A-oriented collaboration focused on European cross-border automotive supply chain operations. As part of this strengthened cooperation, the parties have set a shared objective to achieve approximately US$500 million in revenue within the next three years.

The Company noted that discussions between Autozi and Velocar Ltd. began approximately six months ago. Following initial engagement, the parties formally established a business partnership around three months ago and commenced cooperation in areas including cross-border vehicle supply, channel coordination, and localized services. Through continued communication, in-depth exchanges, and multiple rounds of business discussions, the two parties gradually developed a deeper understanding of each other's strategic priorities, resource strengths, and potential synergies.

As cooperation progressed, both parties recognized that further deepening the relationship through M&A-driven integration could accelerate business expansion and improve operational efficiency. Based on this shared understanding, the parties recently aligned on the overall approach to the proposed M&A cooperation and entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) as a transitional arrangement to facilitate the next phase of collaboration.

Autozi stated that the proposed cooperation aims to combine Velocar Ltd.'s strengths in vehicle circulation, distribution networks, and end-market services in Europe with Autozi's capabilities in digital supply chain platforms, industry resource integration, and capital operations. Through systematic collaboration, the parties plan to expand market coverage and drive sustained revenue growth in Europe, with the goal of reaching approximately US$500 million in revenue over the next three years.

The Company added that it will continue to advance the proposed cooperation in a prudent and compliant manner, steadily implementing subsequent arrangements and further strengthening strategic alignment with Velocar Ltd. as part of its long-term globalization strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

By PR Newswire

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Autozi Autozi Internet Technology AZI

Related Contents

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020