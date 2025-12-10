Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NYU Abu Dhabi's Stern School releases first Financial Center Competitiveness Index

December 10, 2025 | 19:50
(0) user say
The inaugural index assesses and ranks the competitiveness of major global financial hubs.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi (Stern at NYUAD), one of the world's leading business schools, today released the inaugural Financial Center Competitiveness Index (FCCI) at the Global Markets Summit during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The index evaluates international financial centers worldwide and ranks New York, London, and Singapore as the top three. Highlighting the GCC's growing influence in a landscape long shaped by established hubs, the Index places Abu Dhabi 12th and Dubai 14th overall, with Riyadh 26th and Doha 29th.

As the global economic landscape becomes more complex, traditional indices offer rankings without fully explaining what drives them. The FCCI addresses this gap. Using data science to blend data driven rankings with strategic analysis, it gives policymakers a clearer view of how financial centers compare and compete, helps emerging centers understand how to strategically plan for growth, and supports decision makers navigating increasingly complex global economic dynamics.

The Institute advances research into the evolving global economic order, with a focus on the role of international financial centers. By creating a systematic benchmark for financial centers, it provides policymakers, business leaders, and investors with an evidence-based framework to navigate shifting global dynamics.

"International financial centers are one of the clearest ways to observe how the global economy is shifting" said Rob Salomon, Dean of Stern at NYUAD. "With the FCCI and the Institute for Global Financial Competitiveness, we wanted to move beyond league tables and provide a research-based view of how cities are engaged in building financial capacity. The strong performance of cities located in the Gulf region shows how fast new hubs can move when policy, regulation, talent, and innovation are aligned."

The FCCI uses a two-pillar framework that looks at today and tomorrow. The Footprint pillar tracks current scale and activity, including institutional strength, resources, and local ecosystems. The Dynamics pillar assesses growth potential and future readiness, with a focus on technology and innovation. Together, the pillars show where centers stand now and how prepared they are for what comes next.

The principal investigators of the Index are Bruno Lanvin, President of the Descartes Institute and Senior Advisor at the Institute for Global Financial Competitiveness, Stern at NYUAD, and Anisa Shyti, Clinical Associate Professor of Accounting at Stern at NYUAD.

"In an environment of shifting growth engines, new technologies, and rising geopolitical risk, financial centers need tools that help them think in years, not quarters," said Lanvin. "The Index is meant to sit at the intersection of data and strategy. It helps cities understand how they fit into a more polycentric financial system. Our aim is to inform better choices, whether that means where to invest, where to locate, or how to build the trust that ultimately underpins competitiveness."

The index also points to the rising importance of technology and infrastructure. As AI intensive and data driven activity expands, financial centers must invest in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy to support new forms of financial intermediation.

"The FCCI is built to be used, not just read," said Shyti. "By separating Footprint and Dynamics, and by making the data available through an interactive platform, we give policymakers, financial center managers, and investors the power to stress test their assumptions - a tool for decision and action. Uncertainty hits everyone, but never the same way. Stakeholders can shift the weight to regulation, or technology, or talent – and instantly see the rankings reshape to the future they expect. That flexibility is essential in a world where the questions keep changing."

The FCCI is the first major publication of the Institute for Global Financial Competitiveness, which Stern at NYUAD announced last month. The Institute uses data science to research It is mentored by renowned investor Ray Dalio and brings together a world class team of researchers and advisors.

The performance of the GCC reflects a wider regional trend. Strengthening regulatory frameworks, targeted investments in innovation, and the expansion of financial activity across the region are contributing to the rise of several regional centers. These developments underscore the need for tools like the FCCI, which clarifies how financial centers evolve and compete over time.

Produced by the Institute for Global Financial Competitiveness (IGFC) at Stern at NYUAD, with support from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Dalio Philanthropies,

The full FCCI report is available here.

By PR Newswire

Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NYU Abu Dhabi Financial Center Competitiveness Index

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

Dutch vlogger's Shenzhen symphony bridges cultures via music

Dutch vlogger's Shenzhen symphony bridges cultures via music

Metis renovates three schools in Hunan, China

Metis renovates three schools in Hunan, China

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020