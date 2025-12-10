Corporate

Frontline Performance Group launches AI tool CheckMax for F&B profits

December 10, 2025 | 19:45
(0) user say
The new platform uses artificial intelligence to provide insights that boost profitability for food and beverage businesses.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Performance Group (FPG), the global leader in driving incremental revenue, has launched CheckMax, performance enhancement software with AI-powered insights, to maximize check averages, potentially doubling restaurant profits.

Developed in partnership with three global hotel brands and leading management and ownership groups across the US, Caribbean and Europe, CheckMax transforms servers from order-takers into revenue drivers. By installing a service-based sales program and providing AI-driven coaching, the solution empowers staff to consistently recommend higher-margin items and deliver exceptional service.

CheckMax helps increase revenue per guest by 5% - 15%, potentially doubling the bottom line, by teaching suggestive selling techniques, utilizing automated analytics to identify trends, predict performance and drive consistency across teams. FPG is introducing a proprietary metric to measure sales quality at both server and outlet levels, offering clear portfolio-wide insights and benchmarks.

Geoffrey Toffetti, CEO, FPG, said, "For 30 years, FPG has partnered with hotel and car rental brands to maximize revenue. We're bringing that same expertise to restaurants—addressing a major gap in structured sales and service training. Servers are rarely taught how to sell, influence, or ease frustration; they learn the menu but not the guest's mindset. CheckMax changes that."

"Room rates are declining and inflation is tightening spending. The most reliable opportunity is maximizing revenue from the guests you already have. With CheckMax and our front desk program, we're perfectly aligned to lead the industry in driving TRevPAR."

Sloan Dean, Former CEO of Remington and Not Done podcast host, added, "When I was at Remington, I brought FPG's front desk solution into every single hotel. Their F&B capabilities are not only amazing but also compelling and truly innovative."

"When servers recommend and personalize authentically, they enhance guest experiences. Confident, tailored service—like suggesting the perfect beverage pairing—raises hospitality standards and captures revenue that would otherwise be left on the table," said Paul McLoughlin, President - International, FPG.

CheckMax combines e-learning and bite-sized video training with real-time goal tracking powered by FPG's propriety IN-Gauge software platform. Servers set revenue goals, monitor sales progress and earn recognition through a leaderboard showing key metrics like average revenue per guest and earnings potential.

CheckMax integrates with Oracle Micros Simphony, Toast, Square and Infrasys with TouchBistro, Upserve and other integrations coming soon. By investing minutes daily, managers can empower servers to boost revenue, guest satisfaction and performance within one quarter. Join the wait list.

By PR Newswire

Frontline Performance Group

