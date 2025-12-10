Tasweer launches global photo contest 'Under One Sky'

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Years of Culture programming, Qatar Museums' Tasweer Photography initiative, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of State's Art in Embassies program, has launched an international open call for Under One Sky. This traveling photography exhibition celebrates the unity and shared spirit of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and will open in early 2026 across several Qatari embassies in Washington D.C., Ottawa, and Mexico City, coinciding with the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Under One Sky is a tribute to friendship, capturing the energy, emotional connections, and unforgettable memories of fans from around the globe. Through striking photography and personal stories, the exhibition highlights universal values of joy, kindness, hospitality, and goodwill that brought people together across borders during the historic tournament.

Dr. Aisha Abdulla Hamad Al Misnad, Deputy Director of Special Projects at Years of Culture and the driving force behind Under One Sky, said: "This project honours the spirit of fans who made the 2022 World Cup a moment of joy and unity. By sharing these memories, we celebrate Qatar's legacy as a welcoming host nation and continue promoting cultural dialogue through football."

OPEN CALL DETAILS

Submission Period: through 11 January 2026 (closes 11:59 PM Doha time, UTC+03:00)

Eligibility: Open to photographers worldwide, age 18+, at all experience levels.

Submission Limit: One single image per participant.

Format: JPEG or TIFF, minimum resolution 3000 pixels (longest side), 3–8 MB.

Submission link:https://tinyurl.com/3ukuuj3a

Fee: Free

CATEGORIES

Inside Qatar – For those who experienced the tournament in person:

The Journey – Travel and arrival experiences in Qatar. The Game – Stadium excitement and anticipation. After the Game – Celebrations and shared joy after matches.

Outside Qatar – Celebrations and fan traditions worldwide:

4. The Love of Football – Global fan culture, from home gatherings to fan zones and street celebrations that celebrated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

PRIZES & SELECTION

A total of 50 to 70 images will be selected for display across the three host countries. The top 5 winners from each category will each receive a prize of USD 500.

JUDGING & EXHIBITION

Entries will be reviewed by a panel of expert jurors, with winners contacted via email. The final exhibition will present a people-centered visual archive of global football fan culture, connecting memories from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with the global celebration around the 2026 World Cup host countries.

Submissions can be made online: https://tinyurl.com/3ukuuj3a.

For more details on the criteria and submission guidelines: https://tasweer.org.qa/en/calendar/under-one-sky/.