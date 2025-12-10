Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dutch vlogger's Shenzhen symphony bridges cultures via music

December 10, 2025 | 19:54
(0) user say
The vlogger's journey explores how music creates cultural connections within the modern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Dutch vlogger has struck a chord with a global audience by paying for a foreign musician to craft an original song celebrating the Shenzhen, China for US$700.

The video unfolds like a cultural adventure. At first, the foreign musician is awed by Shenzhen's striking contrasts - gleaming skyscrapers tower over ancient temples, while tech hubs buzz alongside traditional markets. Through heartfelt conversations, the vlogger and musician dive into Shenzhen's essence: its relentless innovation, diverse population, and harmonious blend of tradition and modernity.

The creative process is a delightful clash of cultures. The musician experiments, fusing electronic beats with Chinese folk instruments, and struggles to capture Shenzhen's spirit in English lyrics. Meanwhile, the vlogger shares personal anecdotes about the city's warmth and energy, from late - night street food to vibrant art scenes.

The final song is a masterpiece. It portrays Shenzhen as a beacon of progress, where people from all walks of life come together to shape the future. This project is a testament to how music can transcend borders, offering a fresh, heartfelt perspective on one of China's most dynamic cities.

Dive into this cross-cultural musical journey and experience Shenzhen like never before.

YouTube Link：https://youtu.be/5EWf7k3Xlr8?si=SFX2s2HPrXWNEFed

By PR Newswire

China Matters

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Shenzhen Symphony Bridging Cultures Dutch Vlogger

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

Fosun's Yao Pharma, Pfizer sign exclusive collaboration deal

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

ALL CONEC validates AI-driven digital prosthetic workflow

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Jiande promotes integrated culture-tourism-sports to foreign students

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

Fairchild Media, HK Fashion Council host WWD conference and gala

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020