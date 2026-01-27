NX China Earns Environmental and Safety Certifications

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., obtained both ISO 14001:2015 (environmental management systems) and ISO 45001:2018 (occupational health and safety management systems) certifications in December 2025.

The NX Group considers maintaining and improving quality, which directly impacts customer satisfaction, to be a key policy concern, and accordingly it is seeking to acquire ISO certification globally in the interest of achieving sustained growth and augmenting performance. The certifications recently obtained by NX China cover its core operations, demonstrating that its environmental management and occupational health and safety practices meet international standards. This enhances the company's ability to comply with increasingly stringent environmental and safety regulations worldwide as well as customer demands for sustainable supply chains, while also helping boost its corporate image and strengthen its competitiveness.

- ISO 14001:2015 (for environmental management systems)

Overview: This international standard requires organizations to establish, operate and improve environmental management systems that enhance environmental performance, reduce environmental risks and ensure legal compliance.

Initiatives: NX China is working to build green supply chains and reduce environmental impacts by utilizing new energy vehicles, recycling packaging materials and transitioning to paperless operations.

- ISO 45001:2018 (for occupational health and safety management systems)

Overview: This international standard requires companies to establish and operate occupational health and safety management systems that ensure employee health and safety, fulfill legal compliance requirements and incorporate continuous improvement.

Initiatives: NX China has reduced job-related accident risks by standardizing safe production practices, reinforcing risk management mechanisms and enhancing emergency response capabilities, thereby establishing a foundation for achieving zero accidents.

NX China will leverage the acquisition of ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications to guarantee compliance in environmental and occupational health and safety management, and to enhance operational efficiency. The company will also reduce the risk of accidents and violations, optimize resource utilization and cut costs through systematic management, thereby establishing a responsible corporate image, heightening customer trust and increasing employee satisfaction.

The NX Group will continue striving to realize sustainable societies through its business activities, all the while working to enhance its reliability and corporate value as it provides valuable logistics services to its customers globally.

Information on ISO certifications

Name of certified organization: Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd.

Certification standards: ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018

Date of acquisition: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Certified businesses: International air and ocean freight transport, integrated logistics, NVOCC services (international and domestic air cargo sales agency services, domestic cargo agency services, warehousing, ground transport services)

Certifying authority: Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS - UK Branch

