Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NX China Earns Environmental and Safety Certifications

January 27, 2026 | 15:00
(0) user say
The company secured dual management system certifications covering environmental standards and occupational health and safety protocols, demonstrating commitment to sustainable operations.

TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., obtained both ISO 14001:2015 (environmental management systems) and ISO 45001:2018 (occupational health and safety management systems) certifications in December 2025.

The NX Group considers maintaining and improving quality, which directly impacts customer satisfaction, to be a key policy concern, and accordingly it is seeking to acquire ISO certification globally in the interest of achieving sustained growth and augmenting performance. The certifications recently obtained by NX China cover its core operations, demonstrating that its environmental management and occupational health and safety practices meet international standards. This enhances the company's ability to comply with increasingly stringent environmental and safety regulations worldwide as well as customer demands for sustainable supply chains, while also helping boost its corporate image and strengthen its competitiveness.

- ISO 14001:2015 (for environmental management systems)
Overview: This international standard requires organizations to establish, operate and improve environmental management systems that enhance environmental performance, reduce environmental risks and ensure legal compliance.

Initiatives: NX China is working to build green supply chains and reduce environmental impacts by utilizing new energy vehicles, recycling packaging materials and transitioning to paperless operations.

- ISO 45001:2018 (for occupational health and safety management systems)
Overview: This international standard requires companies to establish and operate occupational health and safety management systems that ensure employee health and safety, fulfill legal compliance requirements and incorporate continuous improvement.

Initiatives: NX China has reduced job-related accident risks by standardizing safe production practices, reinforcing risk management mechanisms and enhancing emergency response capabilities, thereby establishing a foundation for achieving zero accidents.

NX China will leverage the acquisition of ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications to guarantee compliance in environmental and occupational health and safety management, and to enhance operational efficiency. The company will also reduce the risk of accidents and violations, optimize resource utilization and cut costs through systematic management, thereby establishing a responsible corporate image, heightening customer trust and increasing employee satisfaction.

The NX Group will continue striving to realize sustainable societies through its business activities, all the while working to enhance its reliability and corporate value as it provides valuable logistics services to its customers globally.

Information on ISO certifications
Name of certified organization: Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd.
Certification standards: ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018
Date of acquisition: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Certified businesses: International air and ocean freight transport, integrated logistics, NVOCC services (international and domestic air cargo sales agency services, domestic cargo agency services, warehousing, ground transport services)
Certifying authority: Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS - UK Branch

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

By PR Newswire

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NX China Nippon Express

Related Contents

Nippon Express China Greening Campaign Takes Root with Nationwide Tree Planting

Nippon Express China Greening Campaign Takes Root with Nationwide Tree Planting

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Blue Planet Enters Oman Market Through Partnership

Blue Planet Enters Oman Market Through Partnership

EPG Raises Nearly $100 Million Series B

EPG Raises Nearly $100 Million Series B

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020