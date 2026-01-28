Corporate

CSI A500 ETF to Begin Hong Kong Trading

January 28, 2026 | 14:58
(0) user say
The exchange-traded fund tracking China's A-share market will commence trading on the Hong Kong bourse tomorrow, offering investors new access to mainland equities.

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's first CSI A500 Index ETF— CSOP Huatai-PineBridge CSI A500 ETF (Stock Code: 3101.HK), will list on Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on January 28, 2026. The listing price for 3101.HK is approximately HKD 7.9 per share, the trading lot size is 100 shares, and the annual management fee is 0.99%.

The listing of CSOP Huatai-PineBridge CSI A500 ETF on HKEX marks the continued opening-up of China's financial markets and an important step in the internationalization of Chinese assets. 3101.HK is a feeder fund that, to achieve its investment objective, will invest at least 90% of its NAV in the Huatai-PineBridge CSI A500 ETF (the master fund) via the QFI status granted to CSOP Asset Management and/or the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. The master fund was listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2024 and, as of January 8, 2026, has approximately RMB 49.5 billion in assets under management, the largest among peer products globally[1]. The fund features low tracking error, high index replication, and significant scale advantages. Hong Kong investors can trade this ETF on the secondary market in HKD, with a minimum investment of about HKD 790, to capture the long-term growth opportunities of China's core assets.

The CSI A500 Index (the Index) selects 500 A-share securities with relatively large market capitalization and strong liquidity from across industries as its constituents, aiming to reflect the overall performance of the most representative listed companies in each sector. From an industry allocation perspective, the CSI A500 Index has higher weights in Industrials, Information Technology, Materials, Financials, and Communication Services, which may enhance its potential to deliver relative excess returns. In 2025, CSI A500 Index achieved a return of 22.43%[2].

Zhou Yi, CEO of Huatai Securities and Chairman of China Southern Asset Management Co., Ltd. (CSAM) and CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP), said: "The listing of CSOP Huatai-PineBridge CSI A500 ETF in Hong Kong is an important step in CSOP's comprehensive ETF strategy. Leveraging our collaboration with Huatai-PineBridge Investments, this product provides Hong Kong investors with a new channel to invest in leading companies across China's mainstream industries, helps enrich Hong Kong's ETF market, and meets investors' demand for allocating to broad-based A-share indices."

By PR Newswire

CSOP Asset Management

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CSI A500 ETF hong kong

