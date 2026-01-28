Corporate

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

January 28, 2026 | 15:35
The Chinese dairy company held its place amongst the world's most valuable brands in the latest annual assessment, reflecting sustained brand equity and market position.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20, 2026, the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 was released in Davos, Switzerland. Yili Group, Asia's leading dairy producer, secured the third spot among global food brands with a brand value of USD14.5 billion.

By continuously optimizing its supply chain management, diversifying its product portfolio, and deepening collaborations with micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, Yili attracted a vast number of new consumers, driving a significant 29.2% increase in brand value, the fastest growth in the food sector.

In recent years, Yili has pursued international growth by adhering to the principle of "global mindsets, local operations". Globally, Yili continuously optimizes the allocation of its production capacity and the setup of supply chains. In terms of resources, it sources premium raw materials worldwide to underpin high-quality products. On the innovation front, it taps into global cutting-edge R&D resources to turn technological advantages into lasting product competitiveness. In the marketplace, Yili continuously enhances its overseas market penetration and brand recognition by leveraging localized operations and coordinating global channels to swiftly respond to diverse consumer demands.

To date, Yili has established 15 R&D and innovation centers and 81 production bases worldwide. Its diverse products, including liquid milk, milk powder, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream, are sold in more than 60 countries and regions, reflecting the brand's growing global influence.

Brand Finance is a world-renowned independent consultancy in brand valuation and strategy. Its Brand Finance Global 500 2026, based on systematic research and evaluation across 193 countries and regions, is released annually during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The report is recognized for its extensive international influence and credibility.

By PR Newswire

Yili Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Yili Global Top 500 Brand

